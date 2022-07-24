6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: July 25 to 28

Sprinkling a little bit of inspirational glitter on your week…

Monday, July 25

Slurp a softie at the Salt pop-up at Yas Island

Salt is known to pop up at various locations across the UAE, and this summer you can head to retail hub, Yas Mall in the capital for some Salt magic. You won’t be able to get their burgers though as this is purely a summer chill mission, with food limited to their signature softies (including watermelon and the lush-sounding new mango and coconut flavours). With the temperatures rising, these sure are super tempting.

Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (800) 927 6255. @findsalt

Indulge in this popular Indian dish for a pocket-friendly price

Love butter chicken? For a limited time, this dish at Peppermill is all yours for Dhs9. The offer is to celebrate the restaurant’s ninth anniversary and is only available until August 1.

Deal valid across all Peppermill restaurants in UAE, @Perppermill_UAE

Tuesday, July 26

Take the little ones to see PAW Patrol at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

PAW Patrol is in town until July 31 and it’s a show the kids will want to see. Take them to go see Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye and Ryder for The Big Show Rescue on stage at Galleria Al Maryah Island. Families have the chance to snap up photos after the show, too. It takes place at 4.40pm, 6.40pm and 9.10pm. The best news? It’s free for all but on a first-come-first-serve basis, so head on over early.

The Galleria al Maryah Island, Jazeerat Al Maryah, Abu Dhabi, until Jul 31, (0)2 493 7400, thegalleria.ae/letswalk Dine at Saddle at Marsa Al Bateen Saddle has been in the UAE for the past five years and now it has opened its first-ever dine-in scene. The glass house building offers breathtaking sights of the ocean and marina but it’s pretty on the inside too with artwork created by visionary Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej to keep you company. On the menu, there’s Mediterranean food and you’ll be able to tuck in at breakfast lunch and dinner. Saddle, Marsa – Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, open 8am to 12am, Tel: (0)50 394 4802, @saddle

Wednesday, July 27

Cool down this summer at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Fan of art? Head to Saadiyat Abu Dhabi and avail of the museum’s buy one get one free offer this summer. Besides world-class masterpieces, there’s also the new art adventure at the children’s museum, the Louvre’s summer art lab, workshops, tours and more. Book using the code SUMMER2022 at the official website.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Thursday, July 28

Compete with mates and others at Bingo Night

Feeling lucky? Head to sophisticated L’ Attitude Bar at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort for its bingo night. A number of exciting prizes are up for grabs every round. It takes place every Thursday from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort, Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 801 2222. danathotels.com

