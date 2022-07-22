For all you big softies out there…

Those sultans of the smashed pattie slider and softe serve ice cream, Salt are known to pop-up at various locations across the UAE with food trucks and impromptu kiosks, seemingly at random. There is a strategy behind the roving of course – but it’s brand aspect so central to their core identity, that it’s reflected in their Instagram handle @findsalt.

And we’ve found, their latest temporary Salt set-up in a corner of thrumming retail hub, Yas Mall. You won’t be able to get their burgers though, this is purely a summer chill mission, with food vending limited to their signature softies (including watermellon abd the lush-sounding new mango and coconut flavour).

From the coverage on their social channels, they also seem to have a t-shirt cusomtising station set up, allowing you to celebrate your love of tasty chilled treats through the medium of high street fashion.

Elsewhere in Yas Mall as part of Yas Gaming Month, the region’s sim racing elite will take part in the semi finals (July 22) and finals of the @v10rleague Season 3 world championships.

There’s a brand new Vans store, too offering both new designs and a collection of old school classics. The Under Armour store has also recently opened and we also recently covered the fact that Yas’ first Waitrose is now open, alongside its Wait and Rose cafe.

Shoppers can also get involved with the summer ‘save and win’ promotion until September 4, 2022 — which includes a big summer sale, as well opportunities to win some massive prizes.

