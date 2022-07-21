Pre-sale tickets start today, Thursday July 21…

Countdown check — it’s now less than a hundred days until Abu Dhabi once again stages a series of high stakes clashes from MMA’s fighting elite, at UFC 280.

It’s taking place at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on October 22, and presale tickets officially go on sale today. But you have to have registered your interest for the pre-sale tickets via the official online form.

For the rest, the full range of tickets will go on sale at 1pm on Friday, July 22, and will be available to purchase via the Etihad Arena and Ticketmaster wesbites.

We don’t have the full fight card details yet, or indeed the name of the person that will be headlining the showdown week concert. But we have got some red hot, fresh off the press fight night details confirmed.

What we know so far

The headline fight has been confirmed and it is a dream Lightweight Championship face-off between former category belt holder, record-breaking (most finishes, most submissions) Brazillian Charles Oliveira and the one man Dagestani army and Khabib protege, Islam Makhachev.

Also confirmed and on the card is battle between the number five ranked UFC welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad and the very impressive, rapidly rising star, No. 9 ranked Sean Brady.

Not confirmed but possible — a return for the immensely popular Russian, Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan who could potentiallt face impressive, relative newcomer Shaun O’Malley. There have also been rumours that another title fight (which would be a co-headline event), the bantamweight championship between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw is being moved to the October Abu Dhabi date. Making it a potentially very busy night for the bantamweight class.

In concert

As mentioned above, we don’t know who the artist will be, just that there will be a concert with a massive name as part of the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week which will run from October 17 to 23.

