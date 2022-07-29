We may be losing out on the holiday, but we’re getting a day of free parking…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced that all parking spaces in Dubai will be free of charge during Hijri New Year on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

RTA officially made the announcement on July 29 late in the evening.

#RTA informs you that all public parking spaces in #Dubai will be free of charge, except for the Multi-Storey building parking during the Hijri holiday on the first of Muharram, Saturday 30 July 2022. pic.twitter.com/mdkIeARSEW — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 29, 2022

Do note though, that this doesn’t affect the charges for multi-storey building parking.

Remember, public parking is now free on Sunday, so this means that we will get two days of free parking.

Over in Abu Dhabi

If you’re heading to the capital, there’s also free parking and a freeze on Darb Toll charges – that’s a whole weekend of zero charges on Mawaqif parking and bridge toll collection. Both parking and toll charges will be collected as normal from the morning of Monday, August 1, 2022.

Officials confirmed the UAE public holiday for Islamic New Year will fall on Saturday, July 30 earlier this week. That means that for those who have a regular Saturday and Sunday weekend, it isn’t a long weekend next week.

So… when is the next public holiday?

After Islamic New Year, the next public holiday will be on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which in 2022 will be marked on October 8. This year, October 8 is a Saturday, so it could mean that it’s just a regular two-day weekend in October.

After that, the next public holiday is the final one of the year – and it’s sure to be a four-day weekend. Commemoration Day and National Day are December 1 and 2 respectively. These dates fall on a Thursday and Friday in 2022, so with Saturday and Sunday off will enjoy a four-day weekend.

Images: Getty Images