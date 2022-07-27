Get your steps in instead…

Dubai has announced a ban on e-scooters in two sections of Dubai Marina. This includes Marina Walk and Marina Mall Walk. While there was no official announcement, signs were put up in these areas cautioning the ban of the aforementioned vehicle as well as of bicycles, roller blades and skateboards.

E-scooter ownership has boomed in recent years, particularly in the Marina and Downtown areas, where traffic and one-way systems can make short taxi journeys inconvenient.

The rest of the eight-kilometre loop, common with tourists and joggers alike, remains accessible to riders. The ban seems to be the latest safety measure to prevent riders from running into pedestrians or one another.

Security guards regularly patrol the marina but do not tend to approach anyone unless they are riding irresponsibly or in one of the newly forbidden areas.

RTA also announced that riders need a permit…

The free permit is a requirement for all residents and tourists wishing to use e-scooters across Dubai, however, there are some exceptions. Read about it here.

Where can you ride your e-scooter?

The initial phase for e-scooter rental covers 10 locations including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd December St, and City Walk. It also covers The Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama communities as well as dedicated cycle tracks.

Are there any safety stipulations?

E-scooter users must be at least 16 years old. They are expected to park in the designated places, not carry anything that causes e-scooter imbalance, including any passengers and generally adhere to typical safety conditions while riding their vehicle.

What fines can riders get?

Fines can range from Dhs200 to Dhs300 for a multitude of reasons. Some of these are failing to use specific routes, reckless riding, not owning a permit, failing to report an accident, etc.

Images: Unsplash and Archive