We might not be getting a day out of the office with the Hijri New Year falling on a Saturday this year, but we will be getting free parking (and a freeze on Darb Toll charges).

It’s all happening on Saturday, July 30 which means because of the change of the weekly free parking and Darb Toll day from Friday to Sunday, we get a whole weekend of zero charge Mawaqif parking and bridge toll collection. Both parking and toll charges will be colleced as normal from the morning of Monday, August 1, 2022.

مواعيد خدماتنا خلال إجازة رأس السنة الهجرية.

كل عام وأنتم بخير. Our services schedules during the Hijri New Year holiday.

We wish you a blessed holiday. pic.twitter.com/mg3ktg2X98 — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) July 29, 2022

Public transport

Buses will continue to run on their regular holiday and weekend schedule. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website.

Handy Helplines

DMT Service Support Centre: (800) 850

Taxi Service Call Centre: (600) 53 53 53

