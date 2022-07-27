The fun, the cool and the scary…

Love to escape to the movies? While we love a visit to our favourite Vox Cinemas, there are a number of unique cinema experiences in Dubai you have to try.

Here’s a round-up

Horror Cinema

Not one for the faint-hearted. At Dubai’s first horror cinema, you will watch some of the best horror movies in cinema history, but.. you won’t be alone. And no, we aren’t talking about your seven mates sitting next to you in the cinema. Professional actors will pop up at the film’s most tensest moments, so hiding behind your hands won’t save you. The cinema also features high-tech special effects, splashes, flashes and realistic sounds and your movie will of course be in full HD resolution. Prices start from Dhs144. At the moment, the cinema is screening IT, Rings, Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2. You can book your spooky experience here.

Horror Cinema, Indigo Sky building, Umm Al Sheif, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 876 2465. horrorrooms.ae

Dive in cinema

Make a splash at this new cool alfresco cinema offering in the city: a new dive-in cinema. Taking place every Friday at The Greenroom (formerly The Pangolin) in Sports City, this new family-friendly film night lets you keep cool at the pool with a classic family film, a tasty set menu and more. There’s a choice of in-pool or poolside seating, so you can drift around on a floatie while you watch, or recline on a plush lounger or beanbag by the water’s edge. You’ll get unlimited popcorn and a three-course menu of bites that include options like crunchy prawn tacos, hot chicken wings, pepperoni pizza and an all-American cheeseburger. It’s a licensed cinema, so you’ll also get three drinks from a selection of house pours, plus a rotation of weekly-changing cocktails inspired by the movies on the big screen. Entry is priced at Dhs150 for adults. For little ones, it’s Dhs80 for the movie, dinner and unlimited popcorn.

Dive-in cinema at The Green Room, The Els Club, Sports City, 7.30pm, Fridays, Dhs150 adults, Dhs80 children. Tel: (0)4 423 8310 greenroomdubai.com

Snow Cinema by VOX Cinemas & Ski Dubai

Back in 2020, Vox Cinemas teamed up with Ski Dubai to offer up this cool cinema experience. You will watch a movie in negative four degrees while sipping on hot chocolate and munching on hot popcorn. You’ll receive gloves, boots, jackets and everything else you need to keep warm. Each seat even has its own designated heater. Do note though, that it does get pretty cold so in addition to the jackets you’re provided, come dressed up in layers (as weird as that is during the summer). At the moment on the cinema list is Thor: Love and Thunder, Paws of Fury and Minions 2: The Rise of Gru. You can keep up to date with the movies being screened here and book your tickets here.

Snow Cinema, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily, prices start from Dhs200 for two guests. uae.voxcinemas.com

