Complete with cocktails, a three-course menu and unlimited popcorn…

It may be too hot for your traditional outdoor cinema evenings, but you can now make a splash at one of the coolest alfresco cinema offerings in the city: a new dive-in cinema. Taking place every Friday at The Greenroom (formerly The Pangolin) in Sports City, this new family-friendly film night lets you keep cool at the pool with a classic family film, tasty set menu and more.

There’s a choice of in-pool or poolside seating, so you can drift around on a floatie while you watch, or recline on a plush lounger or beanbag by the waters edge. Entry is priced at Dhs150 for adults, but as well as a seat for the film, you’ll get unlimited popcorn and a three-course menu of bites that include options like crunchy prawn tacos, hot chicken wings, pepperoni pizza and an all-American cheeseburger. Also included are three drinks from a selection of house pours, plus a rotation of weekly-changing cocktails inspired by the movies on the big screen.

This is a family-friendly event, so children are welcome. Their tickets are Dhs80 for the movie, dinner and unlimited popcorn.

Doors open every Friday at 7.30pm, with movies screening from 8pm so be sure to be on time. Next up, catch Toy Story at the dive-in cinema this Friday July 8. The upcoming screenings are set to be announced soon, and promise to be a selection of classics for film-lovers of all ages to enjoy.

The Green Room is the latest venture from hospitality heavyweights Solutions Leisure, who took over operations of The Pangolin in The Els Club, Sports City in January. At the time of announcement, the company revealed plans to transform The Green Room into a dining destination with a family entertainment aspect that would serve as a hub for the local community.

Dive-in cinema at The Green Room, The Els Club, Sports City, 7.30pm, Fridays, Dhs150 adults, Dhs80 children. Tel: (0)4 423 8310 greenroomdubai.com