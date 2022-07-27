Find out which lucky love birds will be crowned Love Island winners in 2022 at this grand finale screening…

One of the UK’s biggest dating shows – Love Island – returned to screens last month in June and if you’ve been keeping up with the drama, you probably know that the season finale is fast approaching.

The Cheeky Camel hosted a Love Island screening for fans here in Dubai when the season started. And since the show has reached its pinnacle point, it’s time for yet another screening party.

Here are the details

The Love Island finale is televised on Monday, August 1 but unfortunately, it’s at midnight UAE time and a work night, which means a lot of us will already be fast asleep.

If you can keep yourself away from social media spoilers and the office chit-chat, you can watch it on Tuesday, August 2 at 7pm at the fun 70s-inspired restaurant and bar.

There’s a great deal for the ladies as well. For Dhs100, you will get two delicious dishes plus three drinks to toast the iconic show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cheeky Camel (@thecheekycameldxb)

The best news? It’s free entry. But given the fact that there is a huge Love Island fan base here in Dubai, you may want to reserve a spot before skipping on over.

Book a table via WhatsApp on 050 927 5711 or via this link.

What is Love Island all about? If you aren’t aware of what Love Island is, in short, it’s a British dating game show in which a group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner. They keep swapping until… they meet the love of their life.

Love Island Screening at The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, August 2, show begins at 7pm, Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb