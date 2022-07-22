It’s time for a movie marathon…

All muggles… look away now! In honour of the world’s most famous wizard’s birthday, Studio One Hotel is celebrating all week long with the epic Harry Potter Movie Madness. Located in their very own screening theatre, HP fans can choose one or multiple showings as well as opportunities to dress up and party in style for Mr Potter’s 42nd birthday.

When is it happening?

The marathon starts on Tuesday, July 26 and runs till Sunday, July 31. On the weekdays, there will be only one movie played at 7pm.

On the weekend, two movies will be played per day. On Saturday, screenings start at 6pm and on Sunday, at 2pm. Celebrations will get taken up a notch for wizards and muggles alike. Expect to see Quidditch Pong, Harry Potter-themed decorations, dress-up, snacks, popcorn, and more.

What’s it going to cost?

Prices start at Dhs49 for a single movie and a small popcorn. There are several meal packages including the addition of a soft drink, a bottle of wine, beers or even a pizza. If you want to go all the way, enjoy all eight movies with a small popcorn at each show for just Dhs149 per person.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s a quick rundown…

The novels chronicle the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The main story arc concerns Harry’s struggle against Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard.

The novels have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide and the total revenue from the book and film sales is estimated to be around $7.7 billion (Dhs28.3 billion).

Make an advance booking via WhatsApp on 052 767 9300 or email letsmeet@studioonehotel.com to make it a spectacular extravaganza.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Harry Potter Movie Madness, July 26 to July 31. Tel: (800) 788 346. studioonehotel.com