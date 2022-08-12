12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend: August 5 to 7

Cheers to the weekend…

Whether your weekends are for unwinding or going out to party, Dubai has something for everyone. This week you can try some new Italian dishes, party at a brunch or even celebrate World Oyster Day – there are lots of exciting things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, August 5

Let loose at Monkey Bar with an epic line-up of DJs

Kickstart the weekend by turning up the volume at Monkey Bar. For two days, on August 5 and 6 from 9pm onwards, expect an epic line-up of DJs to take to the decks, including The 264 Cru members DJ MoCity, Finlay Lefox, and essarai as well as popular international artist Doowap. Don’t forget to book your spot before dropping in and letting loose. For bookings and reservations, call 04 210 2566 or email info@monkeybardubai.com

Monkey Bar, 25Hours One Central, Trade Center Street, Aug 5 and 6, from 9pm. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. monkeybardubai.com

Dance into the weekend at Ba-Boldly Asian’s night brunch

Zoom on over to Fairmont The Palm once you’ve hit send on that last email and indulge in Ba-Boldly Asian’s night brunch. Prices start from Dhs225 (soft package) and you can savour some of the restaurant’s signature dishes. The menu includes seabass with ponzu, pan-fried black pepper beef buns, crispy pork wontons, chef’s selection of sushi, sashimi, signature rolls, sticky Chinese pork ribs and many more. For entertainment, there’s a live DJ. Pick your three-hour slot from 6pm to 11pm.

BA Boldly Asian, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Fri and Sat, 6pm to 11pm (three-hour package), Dhs225 soft, Dhs375 house and Dhs475 platinum. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com Celebrate World Oyster Day If you’re a fan of these gourmet seafood delicacies, head on over to Dibba Bay which is going big with the World Oyster Day celebrations. The Dubai outpost of the Dibba-based oyster farm has added a covered indoor terrace, so you can enjoy fresh oysters and sunny sea views from the comfort of air-conditioned space. All day will be ‘oyster hour’, in which oysters will be priced at just Dhs8 from 12pm to 10pm; or with every home delivery or pick-up box of oysters, you’ll get a free shucking knife. Read more here. dibbabay.com Relax at home with takeaway burgers from Farzi Cafe Modern Indian bistro is launching a new burger menu on August 5. There are six to try from minced roast mutton kebab to a melt-in-your-mouth twist on a veggie burger. For fans of the chicken burger, there’s a spicy traditional chicken burger with Bahai spice and yoghurt chilli, and of course, if you love a classic beef burger, try the Black Angus beef topped with wild mushrooms. For an Indian twist, there’s a butter chicken burger and finally, a portobello panade Burger. The menu is only available for takeaway at Farzi Mall of the Emirates and City Walk or for delivery via Deliveroo. Farzi Dubai, available for takeaway from Farzi Mall of the Emirates and City Walk, or via Deliveroo, Tel: (0)50 407 5590. farzicafe.ae

Saturday, August 6

Tuck into Ula’s new breakfast deal

Well, it’s more of a brunch that actually serves up breakfast. This deal runs every Saturday and Sunday morning and for Dhs200, you will get one dish from the breakfast menu and unlimited Prosecco, Bellinis or Mimosas. Choices include Greek Yoghurt, grilled halloumi, eggs just the way you like it, smoked salmon, shakshuka and more. Book your space by calling 04 566 3041 or emailing hello@uladubai.com.

Ula, Dukes Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 12pm, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. uladubai.com

Brunch it up at Bar Du Port

Bar Du Port has an iconic Saturday party brunch running from 1pm to 5pm. Enjoy the fun vibes, unlimited cuisine and free-flowing beverages. Love to dance? The DJ at the brunch will have you on your feet the entire day. Packages start from Dhs290 for the soft package, Dhs390 for the house package, Dhs490 for premium and Dhs650 for bubbles.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 5pm to 3pm, Sat & Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Unleash your creativity at Sketch Art Café

There are a number of unique cafes in Dubai and artists, here’s one for you. Sketch Art Café & Sketch Studio is a cool space set to bring out your inner Picasso. At Sketch Café, you can illustrate paper coffee cups while you catch up over a refreshing beverage. At the end of the day, 10 to 20 of the most wow-worthy cups will then be selected and put on display on the striking Coffee Cup Wall of Fame.

Sketch Art Café, Mattar bin Lahej Gallery, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 271 2603, @sketchartcafe

Catch the Premier League at High Note Pool and Sky Lounge

Kick back with mates and a game at this lounge at Aloft Al Mina Hotel. A number of offers are available including a buy one get one free on selected drinks, spirits, cocktails and cocktails; beers for Dhs35; and a bucket of five beers for Dhs120.

Rooftop Level, Aloft Mina Hotel, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 591 8153, @highnotedxb

Sunday, August 7

Try the new Italian dishes at Monno

Chef Federcio Bartoli has introduced a host of new dishes using only the finest of Italian ingredients. There’ cured arctic char carpaccio with smoked butter served with a side of theatrics, a venison tartare with truffle, a unique burger with an ‘Italian bun’, authentic pizzas and pasta and more.

Monno, 304 Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 332 2255, monno.ae

Park yourself at UBK’s happy hour

The only thing we like more than happy hour is happy hour, every hour. That’s exactly what you’ll get at this cool bar. Sit under the cute canopy in the air-conditioned terrace and sip on a selection of house drinks, including beers, wines and spirits – all available for Dhs33, all day, every day.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

Spend time with your partner with a pampering session

At Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane, get a couples’ massage this August for just Dhs700. You can pick from signature massages, such as sleep & reset, relaxing aromachologie and more. Follow your session up with a dip in the pool. Book here.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai. Tel: (04) 281 4030. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Ladies, end the weekend on a high at Taikun

Sabotage is Taikun’s most electrifying ladies’ night that will see you sipping on five drinks and biting into a selection of sharing starters for just Dhs150. Your meal includes French favourites such as burrata, crispy seafood, fontina and a chef’s selection of bestselling items. To keep you entertained, there are acrobatic performances to get your pulse racing, too. The deal runs from 10pm till late every Sunday.

Taikun Clandestine Show Club, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Tel: (0)50 307 0941. taikundubai.com

