Feel the bohemian vibes…

Dubai’s newest development, Dubai Harbour, is home to a brand new alfresco bar, Bar Du Port. The beautiful hotspot has been designed with bohemian décor, inspired by the Ligurian Riviera, Côte d’Azur and the Greek islands.

With outdoor tables overlooking the harbour, yachts and Dubai Marina, guests can enjoy the ambient vibes right up until summer. The space is covered by a large dried grass roof, which cascades over the bar like a large parasol.

Statement lighting hangs from the roof, made from wicker and straw to continue the boho theme. Using natural materials and earthy tones, the stunning venue looks more like a beach bar on the coast of the Med than at the heart of our concrete jungle.

Serving up French-influenced cuisine inspired by Mediterranean coastal flavours, Bar Du Port’s executive chef Hadi Saroufim included highlights on the menu such as escargots, oysters N3, langoustine linguine, wood-grilled octopus, slow-cooked 250-day grain-fed Angus short ribs, and pain perdu.

Guests can expect an exciting cocktail list, promising intriguing flavour profiles with signature drinks such as ‘Go Fish’, ‘Côte d’Azur’, ‘Sailor’s Tears’ and ‘Collector’s Item’; as well as an array of premium wines, champagne, and spirits.

Wassim Zouein, Managing Director & Partner at Addmind Group, commented: “With Bar Du Port we have captured the essence of the Mediterranean, offering a luxurious experience that still manages to feel welcoming and unpretentious. Guests can visit us to enjoy a suspended moment over meticulously crafted cocktails and dine on dishes that encapsulate the heart and soul of the Mediterranean.”

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 5pm to 3pm, Sat & Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

