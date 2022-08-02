Slurp down gourmet oysters at a host of hotspots around town…

Did you know that August 5 is World Oyster Day?

If you’re a fan of these gourmet seafood delicacies, you’ll be pleased to hear that spots all over the city are set to celebrate the occasion this week.

And where better to celebrate than at Dibba Bay’s farm shop in Fishing Harbour 2? The Dubai outpost of the Dibba-based oyster farm has added a covered indoor terrace, so you can enjoy fresh oysters and sunny sea views from the comfort of an air-conditioned space. All day will be ‘oyster hour’, which oysters priced at just Dhs8 from 12pm to 10pm; or with every home delivery or pick-up box of oysters, you’ll get a free shucking knife. If you’re in Dibba, you can even pick up some fresh shucks straight from the oyster farm.

If you’re not heading to the Fishing Harbour side of town, Dibba Bay has teamed up with restaurants across the city who will be serving up Dibba Bay’s finest with special deals and discounts.

In DIFC, all Dibba Bay shucks and dishes will have 10 per cent off on Friday August 5, while BB Social Dining will serve up half a dozen oysters for Dhs66, perfectly paired with a glass of bubbles for Dhs55. In Downtown, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant will serve up three Dibba Bay Oyster specials: oyster tempura, oysters with caviar and oysters with yuzu pearl. At Weslodge Saloon’s duo of restaurants in City Walk and Business Bay, special Dibba Bay Oysters are just Dhs10 a shuck and can be paired with Dhs45 glasses of fizz.

On The Palm, CMP Bar & Grill at The Pointe has platters of half dozen Dibba Bay Oysters and a glass of prosecco for Dhs85, or head to the sun-soaked shores of Dubai Creek to the picturesque Park Hyatt, where six or 12 oysters come with a complimentary glass of prosecco.

Or make your way to Bluewaters, where Amalfi-inspired Alici has devised a special Dibba Bay menu, and oysters will be topped with interesting additions like citrus gel; sour cream & caviar; and sorrel mayo, with shucks starting from Dhs35.

dibbabay.com