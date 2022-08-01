Some of the best restaurants in town are taking part in the Summer Restaurant Week promotion…

If you love shopping then you most likely adore Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). But there’s plenty for foodies to enjoy this month too as Summer Restaurant Week is taking place.

From August 12 to 28, diners can enjoy special-price menus with friends and family at the city’s best casual premium restaurants for a limited time.

Just how ‘pocket-friendly’?

Well, you can get breakfast for Dhs69, a two-course lunch for Dhs95 and a three-course dinner for Dhs150. For the kids, menu prices start from Dhs25. And a total of 50 restaurants are participating. Time to dig out those stretchy pants!

Want to work your way through the Michelin star restaurants? Michelin-awarded restaurants on the list include Brasserie Boulud, Indya by Vineet, Fi’ila, Goldfish, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Lowe.

For fans of Middle Eastern, Al Nafoora, Sikka Cafe and Bushra by Buddha Bar are on the list, but if you love Asian cuisine, a few of our favourite restaurants are on the list including The Noodle House, Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah in The Greens, Thai Kitchen and more. If you like your food spicy, Farzi Cafe (a favourite of Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai) is on the list, along with Varq at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Mama Zonia at Pier 7, and more.

For traditional Italian food, head to Vero at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Solo at Raffles Dubai, and for French cuisine, Publique in the Souk Madinat Jumeira is on the list.

For experiential gastronomy, pull up a chair at Mondoux at the Beach JBR or head to Old Dubai and dine at Skafos in Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, next to Dubai Creek. Fans of gastropub fare, Roaring Rabbit, The Duck Hook, Geales, Warehouse are more are participating in the promotion.

For a whole list of restaurants, head to this link here.

For bookings at any of the restaurants participating in Summer Restaurant Week, book via OpenTable

Visit www.mydss.ae for more information.

@CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai