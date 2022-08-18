Daniel Radcliffe, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Wu Jing and more are all on the big screens…

Planning out your weekend or treating yourself to a movie after work hours? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE…

Orphan: First Kill

Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit “Orphan.” After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.

Starring:Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland

Genre: Horror (15+)

First Love

First Love follows Jim, a senior in high school experiencing the highs and lows of his first love with Ann as they navigate their pending departure to college. At the same time, Jim’s parents are dealing with the familial fallout of a financial crisis.

Starring: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Diane Kruger, Jeffrey Donovan, Sydney Park

Genre: Romance (15+)

Bullet Proof

The Thief, pulls off the robbery of a lifetime when he robs the drug lord, Temple, but The Thief discovers a stowaway in his getaway car – Temple’s pregnant wife, Mia. With Temple and his top assassin in hot pursuit, the Thief is torn between making a quick getaway or taking a risky detour to help Mia escape her husband’s abusive grasp.

Starring: James Clayton, Vinnie Jones, Lina Lecompte, Glenn Ennis

Genre: Action (18TC)

Terror on the Prairie

On the Montana plains, a frontier woman must protect herself against a ruthless gang of outlaws hell-bent on revenge.

Starring: Gina Carano, Nick Searcy, Donald Cerrone, Samaire Armstrong

Genre: Thriller (18+)

The Battle at Lake Changjin

A bloody battle begins between the United States and China in the freezing cold Lake Changjin region. Faced with the harshest conditions of extreme cold, lack of food and vast difference in defence weapons, the Chinese troops forge ahead to resist the US attacks.

Starring: Wu Jing, Jackson Yee, James Filbird

Genre: Action (18TC)

Bonus:

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Rerelease)

Harry Potter’s third year at Hogwarts starts off badly when he learns deranged killer Sirius Black has escaped from Azkaban prison and is bent on murdering the teenage wizard. While Hermione’s cat torments Ron’s sickly rat, causing a rift among the trio, a swarm of nasty Dementors is sent to protect the school from Black. A mysterious new teacher helps Harry learn to defend himself, but what is his secret tie to Sirius Black?

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Gary Oldman, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

Genre: Adventure (18TC)

