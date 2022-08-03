Get ready to celebrate the very best of the region’s nightlife…

The What’s On Nightlife Awards are back for 2022. This year will be extra special, as we return to full capacity to celebrate the incredible resilience, hard work and passion of the industry movers and shakers who have cemented Dubai as the go-to place to party post-pandemic.

Whether you’re looking for the hottest sundowner spots, pub quizzes, cheese and wine nights or even a dinner and a show – our epic city has it all. And over the last year, we’ve been rating, reviewing and getting the lowdown on the region’s best nightlife, to bring you the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2022.

The What’s On Nightlife Awards recognise the places that make Dubai such a wonderful – and varied – playground for party people. They give a well-deserved pat on the back to those who’ve put their heart and soul into pushing the nightlife scene forward; those responsible for creating amazing experiences and lifelong memories.

Taking place on Wednesday, October 26 at epic party hotspot Zero Gravity, we’ll be revealing the top movers and shakers from across the industry.

This year we’ve brought back some original categories that celebrate the city’s super-venues, including ‘Nightclub of the Year’ and splitting our newcomer categories back out into ‘Newcomer of the Year: Bar’ and ‘Newcomer of the Year: Club.’ We’ve also added a new award for ‘Best Restaurant Bar,’ to commend the best restaurants that also pack a punch in the drinks department. There are a total of 21 categories covering all the best places to go, party, dine, and dance. The categories recognise all the top places that make the UAE’s nightlife scene one of the best in the world.

What’s On’s panel of experts and editors pick the majority of winners. This involves intensive research mostly conducted on dance floors. Boo-hoo for us, right? Four categories are open to a public vote, for which voting will open on Monday August 8 and close on Sunday September 18. These are: Best Ladies’ Night, Best Ladies’ Day, Best Party Brunch and Best Evening Brunch.

Here are the nominees for the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2022…

VOTED FOR BY YOU

BEST LADIES’ NIGHT

Bar Du Port

Butterfly, Zero Gravity

Crazy Rich Ladies’ Night, Maiden Shanghai

Disturbia, La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi

Go Geisha, Asia Asia

Glasshouse at Soho Garden Meydan

Hera, Paros

The Hideout

Iris

Just Fine Cuts, STK Dubai JBR

La Coco

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Mr Miyagi’s

The Penthouse

Pum Pum Party, Miss Lily’s

Sparkle, Twenty Three Rooftop

Treehouse

Vault

Vibes and Views by Luv Events, Seven Sisters

Yingsu

BEST LADIES’ DAY

Andreea’s

Barasti Beach

Daysies, White Beach

Ladies Who Drift, Drift Beach Dubai

Miami Beats, Bla Bla

Not Another Ladies’ Day, Wet Deck

Poolside Chic, Nikki Beach Dubai

Praia, Five Palm Jumeirah

Rosé All Day, Cove Beach Dubai

Zero Gravity

BEST PARTY BRUNCH

Brunch du Port, Bar Du Port

Brunch Refined, Akira Back Dubai

Bubbalicious, The Westin Mina Seyahi

Brunch on 54, CE LA VI

Coya

Fiesta Brunch, Salero Tapas & Bodega

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

Hidden, Cavo

Hola

Iris

La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi

Lock, Stock & Live, Lock Stock & Barrel JBR

Naughty Noodles Brunch, Maiden Shanghai

Nomad Brunch, Soul Street

Saffron 2.0, Atlantis The Palm

Secret Garden Brunch, Flair 5

Secret Wonderland Brunch, Treehouse

Secret Jungle Brunch, Mamazonia

Spice Route Brunch, Asia Asia

Sundown Brunch at Seven Sisters by LUV Events

Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis

Zero Gravity

BEST EVENING BRUNCH

Azucar Brunch, Sante Ria

Back to Brooklyn, Motorino

Boldly Night Brunch, BA Boldly Asian

Maskerade Evening Brunch, The Penthouse

Mezzanine Bar + Kitchen

Nisi Night Brunch, Paros

Rare, STK Dubai JBR

Secret Dinner Party, 3BK

Saturday Baby, Baby Q

Shades of Play, Play

The Stage Brunch, Jazz@PizzaExpress

Sumo Sass, KOYO

EDITOR’S CHOICE

BEST BEACH CLUB

Azure Beach

Beach by FIVE

Bla Bla

Cove Beach Dubai

Drift Beach Dubai

Fluid Beach Club

Nammos

Nikki Beach Dubai

Playa

SĀN Beach

Soul Beach

Twiggy by La Cantine

Wet Deck

White Beach

Zero Gravity

BEST BEACH BAR

Barasti Beach

Caña by Tamoka

February 30

Jetty Lounge

Koko Bay

Laguna Lounge

Lucky Fish

Shimmers

Surf Club

Ula

BEST AFTER-BRUNCH VENUE

Atelier M

Barasti Beach

Goose Island Tap House

Havana Social Club

Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR

Maiden Shanghai

Paros

SoBe

Bla Bla

Treehouse

BEST PUB/SPORTS BAR

[u]bk

Bridgewater Tavern

Dhow & Anchor

Fibber Magee’s

Garden on 8

Goose Island Tap House

The Irish Village, Garhoud

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Kickers

McGettigan’s JLT

Phileas Fogg’s

Reform Social & Grill

Spike

TJ’s

Topgolf

Wavehouse

BEST ROOFTOP BAR

Amazónico

CE LA VI

Clap

Eve Penthouse

Hola Rooftop

Iris

La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi

Luna Sky Bar

Mood

Paros

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

SoBe

The Penthouse

Treehouse

Zeta 77

BEST SUNDOWNER SPOT

The Beach House

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Caña by Tamoka

Drift Beach Dubai

Fish Beach Taverna

Jetty Lounge

Koko Bay

Mercury Lounge

Noepe

Observatory Bar & Grill

The Penthouse

QD’s

The Rooftop at Folly

Shimmers

Surf Club

BEST DATE NIGHT SPOT

Amazonico

Bar Buci

Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi

CE LA VI

Clap

Flair 5

Galaxy Bar

Indochine

Lucia’s

The Maine Land Brasserie

Mercury Lounge

Mimi Kakushi

Noepe

Shimmers

Sushisamba

BEST DINNER AND A SHOW

Billionaire

Dream

Flashback Speakeasy

53 Dubai

Papillon

Play

Q’s Bar & Lounge

Taikun

The Theater

White Dubai

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE

Hard Rock Café

Jass Lounge

Jazz@PizzaExpress

Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR

McGettigan’s JLT

Q’s Bar & Lounge

Soho Garden Meydan

Sola Jazz Lounge

The Irish Village, Garhoud

The Tent at Bla Bla

BEST RESTAURANT BAR

Amazónico

Bagatelle

Basko

Clap

Inochine

Inti

La Cantine du Faubourg

The Maine Land Brasserie

Mimi Kakushi

Zuma

BEST QUIZ NIGHT

Brew House

The Cheeky Camel

Garden on 8

McCafferty’s JVC

McGettigan’s JLT

Phileas Fogg’s

Reform Social & Grill

TJ’s

Spike Bar

The Underground

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Baby Q

Garden on 8

Goose Island Tap House

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands

Lah Lah

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR

McCafferty’s JVC

Nola

Offside

Phileas Fogg’s

BEST WINE AND CHEESE NIGHT

Bistro Des Arts

Certo Dubai

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Folly

Grapeskin

Jones The Grocer, Emirates Golf Club

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach

Oeno

Publique

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

GRAND PRIX

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: BAR

Amelia Lounge

Bar Du Port

Electric Pawn Shop

Ernst

February 30

Gilt

Hudson Tavern

La Mezcaleria JBR

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Business Bay

Monkey Bar

Salmon Guru

Surf Club

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: CLUB

Bazaar Dubai

B018

Cirque Le Soir

Coda

Float

The Mansion

OPM Room

Privilege

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

BAR OF THE YEAR

CE LA VI

Galaxy Bar

Goose Island Tap House

Iris

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR

Koko Bay

The Penthouse

Phileas Fogg’s

Seven Sisters

SoBe

NIGHTCLUB OF THE YEAR

1OAK

Armani/ Prive

Billionaire

Blu Dubai

Sky2.0

Soho Garden Meydan

The Tent at Bla Bla

White Dubai