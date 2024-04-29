Sponsored: Treat yourself to this ultimate lunchtime delight…

Step into Zenon Dubai, a unique AI-driven destination like no other, where innovation and indulgence come together to offer the most unique dining experience in the city.

Located perfectly near the entrance of the Kempinski Central Avenue, it beckons visitors to come in and immerse themselves in art, design and stunning visuals as they dine.

Their newest offering is the gorgeous Pandesia lunch, designed for not just the fashionable, discerning shoppers but also the high-flying business professionals looking for an escape.

What’s On the menu?

Elevate your lunch with this carefully crafted set menu, featuring starters like the burratina salad, crowned with datterino cherry and vinegar dressing, the salmon carpaccio, mains like wild seasonal mushrooms risotto, topped with delicate shaved black truffle and dessert options from the main menu.



The Pandesia lunch menu is available from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 5pm, at Dhs150 per head. Perfect for catching up with friends, networking, socialising or celebrating those special occasions, Zenon is the spot to be.

Zenon, Kempinski Central Avenue, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Mon to Fri, Dhs150, Tel: (0) 4 837 7222, @zenondubai@zenondubai

Images: Supplied