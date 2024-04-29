Roadwork ahead…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have announced plans to construct more dedicated bus and taxi lanes in Old Dubai. It will span 13.1km on six key streets expanding Dubai’s network of dedicated bus lanes to 20.1km.

The six key roads across Old Dubai include Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, 2nd December street, Al Satwa, Al Nahda, Omar bin Al Khattab, and Naif Street. The road works are expected to be completed between 2025 and 2027.

Speaking on the announcement, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Directors, RTA, said, “The dedicated bus and taxi lanes are part of key global practices and successful transportation policies that assist in encouraging residents to use public transport means rather than their private vehicles.”

He added, “The project is designed to shorten travel times, ensure compliance with bus timetables, increase public transport ridership, and enhance the efficiency of taxi services. It also aims to cut operational costs, step up the integration of various transport modes, and reduce emissions. These elements contribute to supporting a host of strategic goals such as integrated Dubai, fostering well-being, and raising the happiness of public transport riders,”

Travel goals

By introducing dedicated bus lanes, travel time is expected to be reduced by rates varying from 24 to 59 per cent during peak hours.

Al Tayer added, “bus journey time would be reduced by 59 per cent on Naif Street, 54 per cent on Al Satwa Road, 50 per cent on Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, and 38 per cent on Al Nahda Street.”

Bus arrival times are also projected to see improvements ‘by 56 per cent on the 2nd of December Street, 52 per cent on Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 48 per cent on Al Satwa Road, and 42 per cent on Omar bin Khattab Street.’

Al Tayer added that by extending dedicated bus lanes, public transportation usage is expected to be boosted up to 30 per cent.

Past phases of the dedicated bus and taxi lanes saw a drop in time spent on buses by five minutes per bus, boosting satisfaction rates among riders and drivers. The bus lanes are found on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Naif Street, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, and Al Ghubaiba Road.

Images: RTA