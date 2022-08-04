We’re counting down the days…

Everyone’s favourite winter pastime, Global Village, will be returning for its 27th season on October 25, 2022, with even more to look forward to.

As of now, no end date has been announced, but the cultural entertainment destination usually remains open for six months, so we can expect it to close sometime in April 2023.

Global Village is one of Dubai’s top multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment. It brings together kiosks, food stalls, retailers and entertainment from across the globe. Visitors can enjoy an abundance of attractions, dining options, and shows for the whole family. It’s also your one-stop shop for clothing, homewares, accessories, gadgets, spices and so much more.

Is there anything new to see?

Every year, Global Village adds something new to the shopping and cultural destination. Last season, two exciting new shows were introduced to the venue: a fire fountain show and a water-stunt show – the first of its kind in the Middle East. The fire show took place at the popular Floating Market and included a fire-breathing dragon show.

This year will be no different and Global Village has just announced the ‘Road of Asia’.

Global Village is home to 27 pavilions (to celebrate its 27th season) but there are plenty of countries that are not represented. Enter Road of Asia which will give visitors a chance to experience these fantastic countries and what they have to offer. A total number of 13 countries will be represented here in over 40 kiosks. The countries participating are Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Global Village will be revealing more about their new season in the coming weeks, and of course, we will share the news with you as soon as we know.

Which countries are participating in the new season?

The pavilions confirmed this season are UAE, KSA, Qatar (new), Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman (new), Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, Russia.

Global Village Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, October 25, 2022. @globalvillageuae