The beating heart of Expo 2020 returns…

Expo 2020 Dubai is now Expo City Dubai as announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Many attractions will be returning in spectacular style, including the magnificent Al Wasl Dome.

After wowing guests for six months during Expo 2020 Dubai, the Al Wasl Dome last lit up on March 31, 2022 in a remarkable closing ceremony.

Now after six months, the Al Wasl Dome will soon be bought back to life in spectacular style on Saturday, October 1 with the re-opening of Expo City Dubai. Visitors will be able to enjoy a magical display of stunning visuals and stirring music as the sun sets. The show ‘Awakening of Al Wasl’ will begin at 6.15pm (after evening prayer).

Al Wasl projections will take place five evenings a week from Wednesday to Sunday. It will be open to all visitors and will be free of charge.

According to Emirates News Agency WAM, the projections will ‘immerse visitors in a spellbinding visual theatre, merging awe-inspiring technologies with some of the world’s most creative minds and demonstrating the deep-rooted values and vision of the UAE.’

Other popular attractions you can re-visit at Expo City Dubai

On the pavilion front, you can revisit The Woman Pavilion, the Vision Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion. Tickets for this pavilion are Dhs50 per person and are free for children under the age of 12.

The gravity-defying water feature at Expo 2020 Dubai also returns on October 1 to mesmerize guests with its dramatic descent (and ascent) on the 13-metre-high walls. Popular attraction Garden in the Sky – which offers stunning 360 views of Expo City Dubai – will also open on October 1.

Plans for the year will also include the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – which will replace the Opportunity Pavilion.

Tickets can be purchased online on expocitydubai.com

