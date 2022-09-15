Eins, Zwei, Drei, G’suffa!

Can’t head to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest? We will keep you up to date on all the places to celebrate Oktoberfest in Dubai.

Ernst

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from September 17 to October 23

An authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest is taking place at the German Biergarten at Ernst. Expect a large outdoor seating, with traditional German food, drinks and entertainment. You will also be able to catch a live stream of Munich’s Oktoberfest so you will feel like you’re in the beer gardens of Bavaria. Ernst is offering two-hour drink packages for Dhs250 – so you can drink as much beer, house wine, and house spirits as you want. The drinks package includes one bratwurst in a bun and one fresh pretzel. This will be redeemable from Thursday to Saturday from 7pm to 9pm or 9pm to 11pm and Sunday 12pm to 2pm or 2pm to 4pm

Book your seats on 04 210 2511 or email dubai@ernstbiergarten.com

Ernst Biergarten and Wirtshaus, 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai, every Fri, Sat and Sun from Sept 17 to Oct 23, Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai

Barasti

When: Sunday to Friday from September 18 to October 1

One of Dubai’s most widely known hotspots Barasti is hosting its very own Oktoberfest. This venue is free to enter and will have all your favourite beer on tap. The popular venue is pulling out all the stops with the Oompah Girls – an all-female cabaret band. A singer, saxophonist, guitarist, keyboard player, and drummer will be performing a variety of traditional and current pop classics, so get your dancing shoes on and prepare to dance all night long. No one will go hungry as there are traditional German sausages, fresh pretzels, German cheeses and more.

Barasti Beach Bar, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai, Sunday to Friday, Sept 18 to Oct 1, free entry, Tel: (0)4 318 1313, @barastibeach

Wavehouse Dubai

When: September 30 to October 9

Let the good times roll at this family-friendly Oktoberfest. Wavehouse will be decked out in typical Oktoberfest decorations, complete with stilt walkers and a live band playing all nights of the week. Parents will be able to let their hair down as the little ones get involved in various activities such as face painting. Authentic German eats will be available, including pretzels, bratwurst, roast pork and much more. If you have a sweet tooth, give into your temptations and indulge in an apple strudel.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Sept 30 to Oct 9, free entry, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @wavehousedubai

Phileas Foggs

When: Thursday to Sunday from September 15 to October 2

Known and loved by most Dubai residents, Phileas Foggs is hosting an Oktoberfest this autumn with beer and German delicacies. The celebrations will commence in both the restaurant and the area, with steins from Dhs55. Special live performances will be held across the two-week period, so make sure you come and check it out. Book your seats here.

Phileas Foggs, Emirates Hills, Thur to Sun from Sept 15 to Oct 2, free entry, Tel: (0)4 572 4477, foggs.xyz

