We’re seriously im-prost by this year’s events…

If we were ranking our favourite festivals of the year, Oktoberfest would come near the top. It’s all that incredible Bavarian food, the socially acceptable wearing of lederhosen and drindls, the giant steins of hops, being able to use words like schnitzel und strudel in context, there’s the oompah music and impromptu prost-ing. It is, we think it’s fair to say, a long way from being the wurst.

With all this in mind, here are some of our favourite Abu Dhabi celebrations of Oktoberfest.

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club will host the capital’s flagship incarnation of this, Germany’s most famous harvesty, hops-forward festival. It’s all taking place between October 27 and November 6 on ‘The Green’, an event space nestled amongst the verdant fairways of the urban golf course. The 11 night event will feature ‘Abu Dhabi’s largest biergarten’, plenty of specialist ‘Europen meats’ to ‘Munchen’ and a bumper schedule of oompah music. You can book free passes for the a la carte experience, or have the most guten of samstags with the Bavarian-themed Saturday brunch (1pm to 4pm) with packages starting at Dhs275 (house for Dhs375).

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, October 27 to November 6, Sun to Thu 3pm to 12.30AM, Fri 1pm to 1.30am, Sat 1pm to 1.30am. WhatsApp: (058) 598 9785, @oktoberfest.ae

Bab Al Qasr

Breezy beachfront Corniche hotel, Bab Al Qasr has partnered up with Future Land and is hosting one of the biggest alfresco Oktoberfest celebrations. With an unforgettable experience like no other, get your brats and beers here. The two week party has already kicked off as of October 15, so you can head over now. The whole family is invited to come down and get involved with one of the most authentic, and activity-packed Oktoberfests in the city with a whole host of fun interactive opportunities, delicious food and more. Enjoy the best of Bavaria at Bab Al Qasr.

Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Oct 15 to 30 from 2pm to 1am. Starts from Dhs175 for 5 coupons which is redeemable on food and drinks. Tel: (0)2 205 3000, babalqasr.com

Appaloosa

The Marriott Hotel Al Forsan’s trusted sports bar, Appaloosa is going full Bayern Munich and topping the hotel’s Bundesliga of Oktoberfest celebrations, to be fair it is the only venue in the competition, but trophies are trophies. Throughout the week you’ll be able to dig die gabel (fork) into tasty German cuisine classic, and lift a big ol’ glass of the weissbier in homage to the spirit of the fest. At weekends there will be a special Bavarian barbecue, with unlimited meats to enjoy in the great alfresco for just Dhs99.

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, October 21 to 30, daily 7pm to midnight. Tel: (02) 201 4131, @marriottalforsan

Biergarten at Hemingway’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche

We’re not sure how the American writer that is the namesake of this popular Abu Dhabi watering hole felt about Oktoberfest, but we can’t help thinking if he saw the spread that was on offer here, he couldn’t help but be im-prost. Decked out in Bavarian finery and in addition to the many wunderful daily deals on offer at Hemingway’s — the alfresco beer garden invites you to experience a special limited edition German-inspired a la carte menu that includes sauerkraut, German sausage, roasted chicken, pretzel bread, mashed potatoes and more.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche, October 21 – October 31 daily, 4pm to 2pm. @radissonbluauh

Tavern, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

What’s better than an Oktoberfest biergarten? How about two at the same hotel? The capital’s famous, long-reigning Brit pub, Tavern is turning the German up to 11 with a Bavarian Brew Fest — offering a fantastisch selection of European food to Munch-en as well as guest Desutche hops for degustation. There’s even a special Oktoberfest food platter containing the fest’s best bites for just Dhs149.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, October 28 to November 6 daily midday to midnight. @sheratonabudhabi

B-Lounge, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

And the beautiful beachfront B-Lounge is also getting in on the act, with a beer garden by the sea offering German beers alongside a special selection of Bavaria-inspired eats and meats. It really is just the (teu)tonic after a long day at the office.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, October 28 to November 6 daily 7pm to 11pm. @sheratonabudhabi

An entire Oktoberfest Village is heading to Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

Outdoor Abu Dhabi venues rarely come with the level of legacy and legend as the one at The Village, Le Meridien and this huge space is getting a massive Munich market-style makeover for Oktoberfest. Inside you’ll find a bustling network of stalls serving German dishes, a huge selection of brews and hops, and enticing you with exciting games (fingers crossed for ‘pin the gristle on the schnitzel).

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area Abu Dhabi, October 28 to November 6 daily 5pm to midnight. @lemeridienabudhabi

Westin Abu Dhabi

Golf courses and Oktoberfest seem to be a thing in Abu Dhabi this year, and we get it, it’s that green hills of Bavaria, Edelweiss vibe. The Westin’s own version is being held at Retreat bar, which has a sehr schön outdoor terrace overlooking the winding greens of the course. The limited time menu includes pretzel baskets, sauerkraut, German potato salad, chili cheese Krainer sausages, grilled curry wurst, roast chicken, dumplings, Vienna style schnitzel, traditional licensed and Apple Strudel. Wash it all down with tankards of amber nectar and the warming knowledge that you have, with teutonic efficiency saved yourself 20 per cent on the total bill (providing you come wearing a dirndl or a pair of lederhosen).

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa, October 1 to 31, daily midday to 2am. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Images: Provided