Eins, Zwei, Drei, G’suffa!

Can’t head to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest? There are a number of spots here celebrating the festival and one option you don’t want to miss is Ernst.

An authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest is taking place at the German Biergarten at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting September 17 until Sunday, October 23. Expect a large outdoor seating, with traditional German food, drinks and entertainment.

The venue setup will look like a German wonderland complete with botanical floral arrangements, little Bavarian trinkets and items and more. You will also be able to catch a live stream of Oktoberfest from Munich so you will feel like you’ve teleported to the beer gardens of Bavaria. The outdoor space will act as an outdoor market with four stalls featuring all your favourite German drinks and snacks. Expect juicy veal sausages, and fresh pretzels and bread.

Now for the most important bit of information, here is the cost of the drinks packages. Ernst is offering two-hour drink packages for Dhs250 – so you can drink as much beer house wine, house spirits etc as you want. The drinks package includes one bratwurst in a bun and one fresh pretzel. This will be redeemable from Thursday to Saturday from 7pm to 9pm or 9pm to 11pm and Sunday 12pm to 2pm or 2pm to 4pm.

For a truly authentic experience, two German chefs have carefully curated a true Bavarian experience. Expect bratwurst buns, braised beef cheeks, bread dumplings, a special charcuterie board to share with friends, and more. For drinks, there’s Paulaner on tap, ‘krisch’ – a Bavarian digestif, peach Schnapps and more. If you’re happily perched with your friends, you won’t have to get up to top up your drink as table service will be provided.

However, if you do need to stretch your legs, you can always head to the dance floor where you can pop, lock and drop all night long. Music will be provided by a number of homegrown talents, German bands and more.

Want a memory for the ‘Gram? Borrow lederhosen and dirndls and snap away as you pose on the swing that’s decked out in gorgeous blooms.

Book your seats on 04 210 2511 or email dubai@ernstbiergarten.com

Ernst Biergarten and Wirtshaus, 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai, Sept 17 to Oct 23, Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai