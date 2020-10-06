This place just shot right to the top of our to-do list…

Back in February, we announced that a new digital art attraction would be opening at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah which will be a must-visit attraction, art lover or not. And we’ve just received news that this incredible attraction is finally opening its doors this month on October 13.

Simply called Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), the venue is set to further elevate the booming art scene in Dubai.

3 of 12

European digital production house Vision Multimedia Projects are the brains behind ToDA and combine all three formats of digital art including multimedia exhibitions, contemporary immersive installations and art in virtual reality making it a cool art, educational and entertainment hub.

The art space spans 1,800 meters and will display digital shows that combine high-end technology with classical art. An for a truly multisensory experience, it will be accompanied by stunning visual effects, classical music and surround sound.

So, you will literally be stepping into some of the most famous paintings created by the most gifted artists the world has ever known.

ToDA will also feature several sections including an area for children with interactive exhibits, a virtual reality area, and more.

The inaugural exhibition will showcase nine of the most celebrated artists from across the world from Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Edvard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky, Georges Seurat, Paul Cézanne, Juan Gris, Robert Delaunay, Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky.

The exhibition has already had a successful global tour of 11 other cities Germany to Russia, Thailand to Saudi Arabia, which attracted over 1.5 million visitors.

Ticket prices are Dhs75 per adult and Dhs45 per child. If you want the VR Room, it’s Dhs100 per adult and Dhs70 per child. For a VIP experience, pay Dhs150 per adult and Dhs75 per child.

Bookings need to be made online here

We can’t wait to see Monet’s water lilies series and Van Gogh’s Starry Night come to life!

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, opening on Oct 13, ticket prices start from Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Images: ToDA and supplied