On your marks… get set… go!

Motivating yourself to get up and out of the door is often the hardest part. So if you’re looking for a way to start your fitness journey, there are a number of running clubs in Dubai to help get you out the door to torch those calories.

Here are 7 fantastic running clubs in Dubai to join.

Desert Road Runners

Founded in 1989, Dubai Road Runners is the city’s oldest running club. This club believes in creating a sense of community, meeting up to three times each week. All these sessions are operated on a drop-in basis, so there is no need to register your attendance. Your membership will cost you Dhs375, which will be inclusive of all training sessions, weekly training plans, and many more perks.

Membership cost is Dhs375, desertroadrunners.com

5.30am Run Club

Kickstart your running journey by joining this club, which promotes fitness for all levels. This club takes running seriously and does so early in the morning – 5.30am to be exact. They meet every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday and anyone can join in. Join their Facebook Group to keep up to date with all the relevant information. This club operates in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ajman.

facebook.com/530Run

Dubai Creek Striders

The Creek Striders were established in 1995, initially consisting of only four people. By 2011, they had rapidly expanded with over 1,500 devoted runners. This club currently organizes the annual Creek Striders Half Marathon, guiding participants through some of Dubai’s most historic neighbourhoods. Creek Striders provide weekly training sessions where you can work on a variety of different running techniques. There is no reason not to join, as it’s completely free to be part of this community.

dubaicreekstriders.com

Desert Trail Runners DXB

If you want a less urbanised setting to enjoy a run, join this running club to find your fellow trailblazers. Desert Runners hopes to inspire and support all runners with their endeavour to connect with nature. To join the community, head to their Facebook Group here where you can keep up to date with all their adventures.

@trail_runners_dxb

ABRaS

Operated and licensed by Super Sports Dubai, their focus is to work with runners that enjoy training hard. All levels of runners are welcome at this club, which takes pride in its friendliness and hosts fantastic social activities all year long. With multiple training locations throughout the city, everyone can find something in their vicinity.

supersportsabras.com

Adidas Runners

For those who want a more laid-back approach to their running journey, this club could be the one. This free running community offers daily sessions: from running techniques to strength and nutrition. They are part of a global running movement comprised of 27 communities, which connect individuals with their shared love for running. Join their Facebook group for a complete low down of their sessions.

mena.adidas.com/adidasrunners/community/dubai

Mirdif Milers

Dubai seems to have a running club for all its neighbourhoods, with this group being based in Mirdif. With over 1,000 members on their Facebook group, you’re sure to make a running buddy. Every Monday at 7pm, members of this community meet at the main gate of Mushrif Park to get their weekly run in.

Every Monday, 7pm, Mushrif Park, Mirdif Miler

Images: Social