Getting creative has never been so easy…

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as putting a brush to the canvas and watching a new masterpiece come to life. Whether you’re born to be the next Vincent Van Gogh or just learning, these art studios in Dubai are just what you need to dabble in the arts.

Here are 10 art studios in Dubai to visit

Maria’s Art Studio

Maria’s studio is the perfect place for creative individuals. With 17 years of teaching experience, her studio encompasses a strong sense of community. Maria’s main focus is to support children with their GCSE, IB and AP Art. Anyone that is interested in improving their technical drawing skills, can do so in a two-hour lesson for Dhs180. Acrylics, oils, watercolours and mixed media are all covered in painting lessons. These three-hour lessons are priced at Dhs245 each.

Barsha 1, Sat to Thur 9.30am to 6pm, Fri closed, Tel: (0)50 875 2366, @mariasartstudio

The Mud House

All levels of potters are invited to this studio where everyone can play with clay. The Mud House is a diverse space, offering innovative classes, workshop space or somewhere to relax and have a coffee. Guests can enrol in their workshop programs with six sessions over a three-week period. For those interested in a membership, they start from a day pass to a week or even a month. If you’re in need of a new hobby, this is your cue.

Warehouse no.2, Street 4, Al Quoz Industrial 3, Tue 2pm to 8pm, Wed to Sun 10am to 8pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)58 890 1500, themudhousestudio.com

Meraki

Workshops here mainly focus on resin and how to become a master manipulator of this material. Guests will be taught how to choose and blend to create aesthetic patterns. For Dhs225 you can create resin coasters in two hours – a perfect gift for a friend. Meraki’s activities range from DIY painting sessions to neon art attacks, there is something for everyone here.

Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Tues 12 to 7pm, Wed to Sun 10am to 7pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)55 507 4321, merakiartstudio.ae

We are Picasso

We Are Picasso is a fun guided art experience for all, focusing on specific techniques of paint pouring which create intricate and trippy effects. With their daily art sessions, visitors will choose from 20 techniques. Their dancing funnel technique uses a funnel with layered colours, which makes the paint look like it’s dancing on canvas. Be brave enough to unleash your inner Picasso…

Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mon to Fri 11am to 9pm, Tel: (0) 585 864 010, wearepicasso.com

thejamjar

Nestled in the heart of Dubai’s art scene on Alserkal Avenue, thejamjar is a community arts centre striving to grow Dubai’s art scene. It holds weekly art workshops for adults, teens and children. If you want an artwork space, thejamjar has you covered with its ‘do-it-yourself’ painting studio. thejamjar offers diverse art programs, educational initiatives and community projects, building and strengthening the Dubai art world. It’s open for all levels of artists.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Sat to Thurs 10am to 7pm, Fri 1pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 341 7303, thejamjardubai.com

ThreadWerk

A sewing and fabric studio dedicated to teaching the craft, with workshops and classes open to all ages. This outlet is dedicated to being environmentally conscious providing sustainable dress fabrics and eco-fibers for their sewers. This outlet will teach you the foundations of sewing and the sustainable nature in which you can incorporate it into your life.

The Dome, office 606, Cluster N, JLT, Dubai, Sun to Thur 9am to 1pm and 4pm to 7pm, Sat 12pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)58 576 2739, threadwerk.com

The Palette Art

Palette Art was created with the purpose of bringing a childhood hobby and a lifelong passion into reality. This art studio offers multiple art courses for all levels, run by professionals offering core, advanced and specialised courses for all. Guests will explore a range of different mediums and techniques. Painting, mixed media, clay sculpture, fashion design and jewellery making are among the courses you can take at Palette Art.

Yes Business Centre Building, Office Suite, No 501, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 11am to 7.30pm, Tel: (0)4 553 9477, palettedubai.com

Tashkeel

A contemporary art centre featuring work studios, exhibitions and classes. Tashkeel was established by Lateefa Bint Maktoum, with the hopes to create an environment where artists can grow and contemporary art can take root in the UAE. This studio conducts many different art workshops ranging from carpet making to life drawing, origami and watercolouring. Tashkeel also holds artist residencies, talks and exhibitions that further develop the creative and cultural industries of Dubai.

Multiple locations in Dubai, Sun to Thurs 9am to 8pm, Fri 8am to 12pm, Sat closed, Tel: (0)4 336 3313, Tashkeel.org

ARTFem

ARTFem hosts paint and grape classes around the UAE where both beginners and professional painters can get together for a love for art. During each session, a member from the ARTfem team will be there to guide you – so newcomers don’t be worried. Each attendee will receive two glasses of grape and a bite to eat with each workshop. All materials will be supplied to help you create your masterpiece.

artfemdxb.com

Sketch Art Cafe

This cafe can help to bring the Picasso out of you. At this unique coffee shop, guests are invited to sketch, paint and draw whilst sipping a cup of coffee. If you’re wanting to do something different this week, Sketch will be a fun afternoon activity. Sketch also offer DIY art kits, which can help you unleash your creativity at home. make your own tote bags or clay ring trays

Box Park, Jumeriah, Al Wasl Rd 35 Street, Sun to Thur 8am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 7am to 11pm, sketchstudioart.com

Images: Social