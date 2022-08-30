Perfect spots to take a brake…

Love cycling in Dubai? Make the hours after your riding session equally enjoyable by visiting one of the very many cycling cafes in Dubai. Below is a list of establishments that are an unbeatable combination of cycling, food and lifestyle.

Here are 6 cycling cafes in Dubai to try

Airwerks Café and Cycle Shop

Founded on the principles of community and inclusivity, Airwerks is a place where all can come together. This café and cycle shop is located in the heart of Al Safa at Wasl Square. Their light and spacious café is perfect for families wanting some quality time, or for those workers bees looking for a place to perch for a few hours. Airwerks Café pride itself on its food, with its signature breakfast Benedict burger. Visitors can enjoy chorizo, poached eggs, avo, spinach and tomatoes relish served on a soft bun, topped off with hollandaise. Airwerk’s also offers guests yoga and fitness classes, as well as bike repair services.

Wasl Square, Al Safa 1, Mon to Sun 8am to 7pm. Tel: (0)55 677 2846, airwerkscafe.com

Loop Café

Located right on the Nad Al Sheeba cycling track, this roadside joint has many things to offer. For all our cyclists, Loop is the ideal place to go for a post-ride coffee. It also offers a wide variety of delicious food options, such as breakfast buns, savoury croissants, and refreshing smoothies. Not just a cafê…Loop also has extensive bike repair and workshop services, offering pick-up and deliveries as well! For those who are eager to get into cycling, fear not; Loop offers bike rentals for both adults and children. Loop is an unmissable location for all our regular cyclers or for those looking to start up a new hobby. Make sure to try it out soon!

Muscat St, Nad Al Sheeba, Dubai. Mon to Sun 5am to 12am, Tel: (0)55 505 1115, @loopdxb

Cafe Peloton

Expect a diverse range of breakfast options with their breakfast burger, masala eggs and tahini honey take on French toast. Café Peloton is a hub for the cycling community, and the ideal spot to meet more cycle-loving friends. Their organized social rides are a great opportunity to immerse yourself into the community, offering something for every level of cyclist.

52 Al Bailee Street, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, Mon to Fri 7am to 11pm, Sat to Sun 6am to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 338 7000, @cafepeloton.ae

Pedal

You may recognize them from big cycling and sporting events: Pedal is a unique outlet merging cycling, food and retail therapy under one roof. Not only can you enjoy a coffee or a meal, but your bike can also be serviced at the same time. Pedal also stock an impressive range of cycling apparel, for those needing to spruce up their wardrobe. Pedal is a perfect spot for all cyclists and their entourages.

Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 1, Mon to Sun 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 250 1988, @pedal.cc

Fixie Café

You might also like Your definitive guide to cycling in the UAE

Fixie Café needs to be your next stop on The Palm. This establishment is a bicycle-themed café with a variety of healthy food options. Expect a mixture of South East Asian, Indian and Western flavours to be brought to your table, or to your doorstep via Deliveroo. Fixie is a unique place, which offers workshops that unleash your creativity. Candle making, water-colouring and painting, are only some of the workshops Fixie has held – a great spot to catch up with family or friends.

West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Sun 7am to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 281 3813, @fixiecafedxb

Edge Cycling and Café

This café is founded by one of Dubai’s locals, Omar Salem Alsaadi. This hub embodies his deep passion for cycling and exploring the Emirates on this bike. This outlet curates custom bikes, cycling kits and organizes adventures around the world. Edge also has a café in which all visitors can enjoy a fresh coffee and a bite to eat. Omar has created a concept which brings together the Emirates and the global cycling community.

Nshama Town Square, Zahra Breeze building, Mon to Fri 9am to 10pm, Sat and Sun 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 4569 593, @edge.cycling

Images: Social