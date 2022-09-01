The new episodes will launch on September 5…

Since the first episodes came out in May, we’ve been dying to know what happens next in Dubai Hustle, the two-part reality TV show about real estate agents at Dubai-based brokerage, haus & haus.

Today, we’ve finally been given an update and you don’t have much longer to wait. The second series of Dubai Hustle will land on BBC Three and iPlayer on Monday, September 5.

If you’re a fan of Selling Sunset, you’re likely to enjoy this. According to the BBC, the series follows ‘…a group of 20-something real estate brokers from across the UK as they try to earn the big bucks in this playground for the super-rich.’

The series features a number of haus & haus agents as they ‘navigate their way through this cutthroat and highly competitive world.’ James Perry, Managing Director of haus & haus said: “We’re excited that the second part of Dubai Hustle is set to air as we’ve had plenty of people reaching out to us eager to know what happens next. We’re keeping quiet obviously to not spoil the surprise, but what I can say is there’s plenty of action to look forward to as the show reaches the finale – the momentum was building in the first series and this second series won’t disappoint.”

Dubai Hustle was first announced in 2021, and filming on the series began last summer.

According to the description on BBC Three, the first 30 minute episode will see ‘Chris compete against a colleague for the same property deal, Jess oversee the rental of a one million dirham house, and Ellie’s sales performance scrutinised by managing director James.’