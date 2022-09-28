Sponsored: Batman, Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes put on quite the welcome show…

Airports are pretty special places. They’re a hub of emotional welcome homes, of exciting holiday departures, friends reunited, and families on their way to make forever memories.

Something they rarely represent, however, is a stage for some of cinema and TV’s best-loved characters. That is unless you were at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) earlier this month, when a gang of A-list Warner Bros. characters, hit up the arrivals lounge for a very special sort of welcome party.

Final call for passenger Mr Bugs Bunny

Imagine the scene — you scramble through the disembarkment process, whizz through passport control, arrive at the baggage carousel and there, literally right there in front of you on the revolving luggage merry-go-round, is a basket of carrots. That’s closely followed by Batman’s suitcase and some other quirky luggage.

You convince yourself it’s the jet lag — but then you spot them… Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety and Batman.

The characters mingle with the other arrivals, posing for selfies and generally being the most playfully looney of Looney Tunes. And they didn’t turn up empty handed. No, that’s not a hero’s welcome.

What’s On doc?

As the characters began to head off to their Abu Dhabi home at arguably the finest theme park in the region, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi — and the other passengers started to receive their own items of baggage, they noticed a curious addition on the handles of their collective suitcases.

Gifted luggage tags — offering complimentary tickets to the immersive indoor theme park on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

All of our favourite DC Super Heroes (and villains), Tom, Jerry, Buggs, Daffy, The Flintstones, backed up by some spectacularly wild rides – and expertly choreographed shows.

And that’s not all folks, for those of us without free passes — kids enjoy complimentary access to the park until September 30, 2022.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Dhs310 for adult and child. Tel: (600) 511 115. @wbworldad

Images: Provided