Looking to refresh your dinner plans?

Whether you want a breakfast with a view, dinner and a show, or a late-night catch up with friends, we’ve rounded up some of the best new restaurants to book a table in Dubai.

Here are 4 new restaurants to check out in Dubai this week:

The Showhouse

Looking for a wow-worthy dinner with a side of singing and dancing? Say hello to The Showhouse, a thrilling new addition to Dubai Marina’s dining scene and innovative dinner and a show concept brought to you by Solutions Group (the team behind En Fuego and STK). Located inside the Intercontinental Dubai Marina, The Showhouse promises to bring a new age of fun dining to the city with a delicious French-Mediterranean inspired menu and immersive multi-sensory performances that are sure to impress. Prices start from just Dhs395 for three-courses and a bottle of wine between two, making it the perfect option for a night to remember without the hefty price tag.

The Showhouse, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai. Weds to Thurs, 7pm to midnight, Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 5pm and 6pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 423 8312. solutions-leisure.com

Aretha

From Rikas Hospitality comes exciting new live music venue Aretha, located at the St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah. Opening May 16, Aretha is for foodies and music lovers who are looking for a restaurant with it all: good food, good drinks, and great music. Guests can immerse themselves in the exceptional live performances, paying homage to the “Golden Era of music”: the swinging sixties and soulful seventies, while enjoying delicious food and creative cocktails. The international menu features dishes such as Wagyu beef rossini, grilled rock lobster, and, the chef’s signature dish, poached egg caviar with crispy potato and parmesan emulsion.

Aretha, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Open from May 16. Tues to Sun, 7pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 880 5242. @arethadubai

Lana Lusa

If you were a fan of the soul-warming Portuguese restaurant, Lana Lusa at Wasl 51, you will be delighted to hear that the restaurant has (finally) reopened just up the road, at the Four Seasons Private Residences Jumeirah. Already known for some of the most authentic Portuguese food in the city, the new, “elevated”, Lana Lusa boasts a stunning outdoor terrace overlooking Dubai Canal and an extended menu featuring a Portuguese heritage section. Chef Helio shares his love for Portuguese cuisine with each and every guest – including fresh seafood, flavourful meats, and hearty breakfasts – not to mention, the custard tarts. Oh the custard tarts.

Lana Lusa, Four Seasons Private Residences Jumeirah, Dubai. Weekdays 12pm to 1am, Fri to Sun, 9am to 1am. Tel:(0)4 380 1515. @lanalusadxb

Indi 16

For those looking to indulge in Indian cuisine with a lively atmosphere, look no further than Indi 16. The newly-opened Indian tapas bar is located inside the Citymax hotel, Business Bay. The venue boasts a signature bar featuring rare Indian whiskeys, a tranquil shisha terrace with picturesque views, and unique design elements that seamlessly blend contemporary and traditional Indian influences. Guests can expect a modern twist on classic Indian cuisine paired with expertly crafted cocktails and live music.

Indi 16, Citymax Business Bay, Dubai. Tel:(0)50 461 7994. @indi16dxb

Images: Provided