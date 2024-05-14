Your ultimate guide to the best brunches in Abu Dhabi 2024
Brunching your way around the capital…
For some, brunch is a way of life. With how seriously people take it, there is no doubt there is quite the collection of super fun, super exciting brunches to choose from in Abu Dhabi, complete with delicious food, free-flowing drinks and all the vibes. We’ve got Abu Dhabi brunches for every mood – indoor, outdoor, party, relaxed, family-friendly and more. Take your pick.
Alba Terrace
Social Saturdays at The Abu Dhabi EDITION’s Alba Terrace invites diners to indulge in a Mediterranean-inspired brunch complemented by a selection of zesty cocktails and a sommelier-curated wine selection.
The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs265 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition
Asia Asia
Located along the pretty promenade of Yas Bay, Asia Asia’s Spice Route Brunch features a four-course menu of pan-Asian favourites served alongside unlimited drinks from 2pm to 5pm.
Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs475 sparkling. @asiaasiaabudhabi
Bab Al Qasr
Taking place at Artisan Kitchen, the central dining room at Bab Al Qasr, this Saturday brunch features that all-important international big buffet with all the usual suspects. Throw in complimentary pool and beach access and you’ve got yourselves a sweet daycation.
Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs285 soft, Dhs410 house. Tel: (0)2 205 3000. babalqasr.com
Belgian Café
Say santé to the weekend at this chilled-out pub at InterContinental Abu Dhabi. Expect to tuck-in to the essence of Brussels, with a spread of seafood buckets, carvery plates and unlimited drinks.
InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house. Tel: (0)50 723 5441. abudhabi.intercontinental.com
Café Del Mar
Bringing the flavour of the Balearics to the shores of Yas Island, Café Del Mar is a luxe spot for a brunch that combines bbq bites, refreshing sips, live entertainment, and pool access.
Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349. cafedelmarabudhabi.com
Central
Central’s Saturday brunch means burgers, fries, shakes and more, all served within the confines of an arcade with gaming machines, simulators, and bowling open to all. The best part? All brunch packages come with Dhs100 worth of game credit.
Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs300 house, Dhs200 teens 12 to 21 years, Dhs150 children 6 to 11 years, under- fives free. Tel: (0)4 423 8311. @central_uae
Cooper’s Bar & Restaurant
Unlimited roasted prime rib, braised brisket, fish ‘n’ chips, Shepherd’s pie, and much more – all accompanied by bottomless beverages, live entertainment from the resident DJ and live band make this a proper brunch feast. Teachers and nurses enjoy 35 per cent off.
Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Sat, Dhs229 soft, Dhs319 house, Dhs369 premium. Tel: (0)2 657 3325. rotana.com
Dino’s Bistro Italiano
A bubbly Italian weekend brunch for Dhs280 per person. That’s the deal at Dino’s, where guests enjoy Italian delights alongside free- flowing cocktails, wine and bubbly. With its warm, friendly atmosphere, it’s a popular one.
Pearl Rotana, Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs220 soft, Dhs280 bubbly, half price for children. Tel: (0)2 307 5555. rotanatimes.com
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
The Grand Brunch features over 145 dishes and more than eighteen live stations, each whipping up the best of Asia, Japan and the Mediterranean. To conclude, head to Bridges Bar for a special happy hour starting at 4pm.
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs595 premium. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr
José by Pizarro
Warning: Brunch at José by Pizarro only takes place on the first Saturday of every month, so book in early. Expect Spanish authenticity and laid-back charm with great energy. Dishes are designed to be shared tapas-style and each can be paired with a crafted selection of wines or cocktails.
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs480 wine and beer, Dhs660 premium. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers
Jumeirah At Saadiyat Island
Beautiful all-day dining venue White hosts Saturday brunch with live cooking stations that bring together cuisines from across the globe. While savouring the delicious dishes, White keeps guests busy with fun activities, including a spinning wheel with prizes, kids’ entertainment, and live duo entertainment.
Jumeirah At Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs600 sparkling, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com
MIKA
Set sail on a journey to the heart of the Mediterranean with the authentic Riviera Brunch at new hotspot MIKA by Chef Mario Loi. Expect a range of sharing platters, served alongside your own Spritz cocktail, courtesy of MIKA’s roaming sprizeria, a unique feature that brings the Mediterranean zest to your table.
Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs595 bubbly. Tel: (0)56 433 1422. @mika.abudhabi
Nahaam
New at Nahaam restaurant is a Saturday brunch that features live entertainment and free-flowing beverages alongside a buffet brimming with variety. Family-style mains are served directly to the table, creating a communal dining experience.
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs625 premium. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers
Pachamama
Join Chef Eber Villalobos on Saturdays at Pachamama, which pays homage to the Peruvian term for ‘Mother Earth.’ The brunch menu comprises Peruvian-influenced dishes such as tacos made with plantain tortillas, zesty ceviche, and empanadas, accompanied by drinks, live music and a resident DJ.
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs290 soft, Dhs450 house. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers
Pacifiko Tiki
A Polynesian paradise in Al Bandar Marina, a string of wallet-friendly deals await at this tropical spot. On Saturday, snag a table on the terrace or book a seat indoors to be closest to the buffet and enjoy free-flowing food and drink for three hours.
Al Raha Beach, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs249 house. Tel: (0)50 696 9298. @tiki.pacifico
Paradiso
Mediterranean vibes with Italian flair await at trendy Paradiso, with dishes such as buttery grilled king prawns, truffle pizza and agnolotti bursting with a creamy mix of ricotta and pumpkins. Save room for the grand finale – a scrumptious pannacotta adorned with Madagascar vanilla, apricots and caramelised almonds.
Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi
Park Hyatt
With brunch at the Café Restaurant, children will have a blast at Camp Hyatt kids club, while parents indulge in a huge buffet.
Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs720 sparkling, half price for children six to 11 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)50 740 5323. hyattresaturants.com
Porters
Kick off your weekend at Porters’ Saturday party brunch. Expect authentic pub grub, a lively atmosphere, and a lot of fun with games and interactive activities.
Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs125 soft, Dhs175 house. Tel: (0)2 495 3936. @portersabudhabi
Ray’s Grill
This sophisticated Michelin-recognised restaurant is one of the most lavish in the city. Tuck into a delectable set of starters such as Ray’s house salad and crab cakes, followed by pan-seared fillet of seabass and prime rib- eye served with proper Yorkshire puddings. Conclude with Ray’s famous apple crumble and New York cheesecake.
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers
Rosewood Abu Dhabi
Aqua Brunch brings cuisine from around the world to Al Maryah Island. Expect live music from a saxophonist and live stations from across the globe. Brunch also includes pool access and supervised access to the Kids’ Club.
Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Sat, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs255 soft, Dhs355 house, Dhs455 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com
Sim Sim
At this popular family-friendly feast, expect live cooking stations from seafood to Mexican, plus a pasta corner, salad bar, dessert stalls, and so much more. A multi-award winner for a reason.
Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs525 house, Dhs615 bubbly, Dhs195 children 6 to 11 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. rotanatimes.com
Sofra bld
One of the most popular Saturday brunches in Abu Dhabi is the ‘Gardens of Babylon’ brunch. Expect extravagance, and an over- the-top sensory feast with unlimited drinks. Look out for the pan-seared foie gras, roasted Beijing duck and whole roasted fish stations.
Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs328 soft, Dhs428 house, Dhs528 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi
St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Marvel at an electrifying Champagne sabering ritual. Explore a dedicated homemade chocolate room. And feast on an almost overwhelming array of delicious international delicacies. All creatively packaged into one unforgettable experience. This is The Project Brunch at the Terrace on the Corniche.
St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs400 house, Dhs650 French bubbly. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. @stregisabudhabi
Teatro
Every Friday and Saturday evening, Teatro offers you the opportunity to indulge in all of its signature dishes from tenderloin steak to butter chicken at Taste of Teatro’s evening brunch from 6pm to 11pm for just Dhs295. Stock up at the sushi bar, too.
Park Rotana, Sat, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs120 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)2 657 3317. rotanatimes.com
Verso
La Famiglia Brunch at Verso features a wholesome, sharing-style set menu featuring Italian dishes brought straight to your table. Kids can have their own fun with face painting, balloon shaping and their very own kids’ foodie corner. Pool and beach access is also available to all.
Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs180 soft, Dhs280 house. Tel: (0)56 433 6898. @verso_abudhabi
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
The B.I.G Brunch is an appropriate name for this gourmet extravaganza that takes place every Saturday at Garage. Rev up your weekend with food and drinks from five vibrant dining hubs, including exciting Asian flavours, and premium meat cuts. It’s paired with lively tunes and drinks from a dozen taps.
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs420 house, Dhs589 sparkling. @wabudhabi
The WB Abu Dhabi
Head to the Directors’ Club at The WB Abu Dhabi on Saturday, where premium meats take centre stage. The three-hour feast comes with unlimited drinks, a selection of desserts, and live entertainment to round out the afternoon.
The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 sparkling. @thewbabudhabi
Zuma
Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that the restaurant has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts from the eclectic food display.
Zuma Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 Prosecco, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs195 children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi
Images: Supplied