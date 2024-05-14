Brunching your way around the capital…

For some, brunch is a way of life. With how seriously people take it, there is no doubt there is quite the collection of super fun, super exciting brunches to choose from in Abu Dhabi, complete with delicious food, free-flowing drinks and all the vibes. We’ve got Abu Dhabi brunches for every mood – indoor, outdoor, party, relaxed, family-friendly and more. Take your pick.

Alba Terrace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Abu Dhabi EDITION (@abudhabiedition)



Social Saturdays at The Abu Dhabi EDITION’s Alba Terrace invites diners to indulge in a Mediterranean-inspired brunch complemented by a selection of zesty cocktails and a sommelier-curated wine selection.

The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs265 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition