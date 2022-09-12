You’ll be able to pre-register for VIP tickets this week…

Everyone’s favourite winter pastime, Global Village, is back for its 27th season on October 25, 2022 and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.

If, like us, you can’t wait to get your hands on some tickets, we’ve got good news for you: VIP Packs will go on sale Saturday, September 24 and pre-sale will open this Saturday, September 17. Some of the perks of these tickets includes VIP parking and entry, access to Global Village’s attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not, a limited edition perfumed candle, and special offers for Dubai’s other top attractions such as Inside Burj al Arab, Roxy Cinemas, and The Green Planet. To celebrate the 27th season, there will also be a cash prize of Dhs27,000 hidden in one of the VIP Packs for a lucky winner. You’ll be able to buy VIP packs via the Virgin Megastore tickets website.

If you’re just looking for regular tickets, no price updates have been issued yet so we can expect to pay the regular price of Dhs15 for online, pre-booked tickets and Dhs20 on the gate. These are not yet on sale, but we’ll update you as soon as they are.

Global Village is one of Dubai’s top multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment. It brings together kiosks, food stalls, retailers and entertainment from across the globe. Visitors can enjoy an abundance of attractions, dining options, and shows for the whole family. It’s also your one-stop shop for clothing, homewares, accessories, gadgets, spices and so much more.

Here’s what’s new…

Attractions

Every year, Global Village adds something new to the shopping and cultural destination and this year will be no different with the introduction of ‘Road of Asia’.

Global Village is home to 27 pavilions (to celebrate its 27th season) but there are plenty of countries that are not represented. Enter ‘Road of Asia’ which will give visitors a chance to experience these fantastic countries and what they have to offer. A total number of 13 countries will be represented here in over 40 kiosks. The countries participating are Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Entertainment

Global Village has announced a range of new shows for this year including performers, stunt shows, street entertainment and more.

Aqua Action – the region’s only water-based stunt show will be back bigger, better, and more explosive than ever before. The show will be paired with fire effects, LED cars, street bikes, monster trucks, jet-ski stunts and more.

Flagship Global Village productions and characters including The Wonderers – Ozka, Waleef and Zoya will return with fresh shows and new storylines.

Spring back into the 60s with London Calling’s nostaligic numbers, or get into the groove with Putting on the Glitz as Global Village turns into one of the hottest jazz clubs in town. For some laughter, Clowns to the Rescue will bring the giggles as they haplessly try to put out a fire, or go check out slapstick comedy Bank Heist.

For Bollywood fans, there’s Loud House – a hilarious soap-opera style show and Skyline which will showcase of music, style, dance and light teleporting you straight to the heart of Bollywood at night. America’s Got Talent, V.Unbeatable will also be at Global Village for one month during the season. Philippine troupe Urban Crew will also be there to wow audience members with their unrivalled acrobatic skills.

For shoppers who are curious, which countries are participating in the new season?

The pavilions confirmed this season are UAE, KSA, Qatar (new), Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman (new), Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, Russia.

Global Village will be revealing more about their new season in the coming weeks, and of course, we will share the news with you as soon as we know.

Global Village Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, October 25, 2022. @globalvillageuae