The concept will bring together ‘the best of’ Akira Back…

He’s an acclaimed celebrity chef already behind a self-titled restaurant in Dubai. But we’ve learned that Akira Back is set to open a second Dubai restaurant, and this time he’s set his sights on DIFC.

The snowboarder-turned-chef will open Dasha, a six month pop-up at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, this month. Dasha, The Dubai Chapter, will see Akira Back team up with Gates Hospitality, the creators and operators of restaurants including folly, Reform, Publique and Bistro Des Arts.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with one of the best global chefs in the industry,” says Naim Maadad, founder of Gates Hospitality. “Pop ups are all about bringing fresh, new and exciting experiences to the market and in a vibrant city like Dubai, we as operators need to react and learn to the ever-changing market trends and consumer reactions.”

While we’re not sure what Dasha will look like, we do know that it will be both a restaurant and bar, and take over a two floor space at Jumeirah Emirates Towers on levels 50 and 51 of the soaring skyscraper. So, just imagine the stunning city views it will offer.

Chef Akira Back is known for his fusion of flavourful and punchy Korean and Japanese flavours, which is exactly what you’ll find at his Michelin lauded Dubai restaurant on the rooftop of W Dubai – The Palm. For his DIFC debut, diners can expect a fusion of these signatures, alongside modern Chinese additions.

We can’t wait…

Dasha, Level 50 and 51, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, opening October 2022. @dasha.dubaichapters