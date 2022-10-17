Sponsored: It will be the dance group’s first ever UAE appearance…

To celebrate two years of the Guinness World Record-breaking fountain, The Pointe are hosting an epic three-day music festival called RELM Festival from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23. From 6pm onwards, the festival will showcase regional music and dance talents by unveiling five never-before-seen fountain shows, live performances across three stages, plus a dazzling firework display taking place on Saturday, October 22.

Viral Lebanese dance group and America’s Got Talent 2022 winners, The Mayyas will be making their first ever UAE appearance and headlining both East and West stages on Friday, October 21 alongside Lebanese indie-pop band, Adonis. Day two, Saturday October 22, will see Egyptian band Massar Egbari and Lebanese DJ Rodge. Jordanian rock band Jadal will headline Sunday, October 23.

RELM FEST will shine a spotlight on other Arab artists with live performances across the three days from French Lebanese singer and performer, Lea Makhoul; Palestinian singer and songwriter, Noel Kharman; Emirati singer and songwriter Hamdan Al Abri (also known as Abri); Iraqi-Belgian singer and songwriter, Sandra Sahi; Egyptian rockband Massar Egbari; Jordanian band Jadal; and Lebanese DJ Rodge. To view the full festival lineup, click here.

In partnership with short-form mobile video app, TikTok and music and entertainment streaming platform, Anghami, RELM will offer a continued program, to support to help the artists take their careers to the next level, with bespoke video content, workshops, and increased visibility across playlists on TikTok and Anghami.

How to book…

While RELM FEST is free of charge, all visitors must book a table at their preferred restaurant on East or West promenade to enjoy the spectacle. When the festivities come to a close, afterparties will be held in selected venues including Meshico, Social Distrikt, and CMP.Click here to find a full list of waterfront restaurants at The Pointe: thepointe.ae

How to get there…

Parking will not be available at The Pointe from October 21 to October 23, but visitors can park for free at Palm Gateway Monorail Station car park and hop on a free shuttle bus to the festival from 4pm to 2am. Click here for The Palm Gateway location map.

RELM Festival, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23. From 6pm onwards. Free to attend, reserve your table now. thepointe.ae /@ThePointePalm