Christmas spirit loading…

With the World Cup currently dominating possession in entertainment venues across the UAE, it doesn’t really feel particularly Christmassy in the capital just yet. And that’s OK — we haven’t cracked the seal on December yet, the Michael Bublé playlists can stay on ice a little longer.

But, given that one of the best loved aspects of the festive season, is the anticipation — we have a little something that should fan a little spirit spark on the Yule log of festive feels. The Green.ae has announced that it will be repurposing the Abu Dhabi City Golf Club space its currently using as a World Cup fan zone, to create a carnival of all things Christmas.

Come Sunday December 11, they’ll be loading up the tinsel cannon and swapping goals for North Poles, missed penalties for mistletoe and footballs for baubles.

It will be running daily from 2pm to 10pm and the announced list of themed activities sounds sufficiently festive as to perform invasive humbug removal surgery on even the most stubborn sort of Grinch.

Visitors will be able to peruse German market-style stalls, there will be a full line-up of live music including carol singers, festive food options, free gluewein, gift stalls, game zones and currently not identified but we strongly suspect, opportunities for cheeky knee-top banter with Santa.

Happy coming home-mas

Before all that though, there’s still all the fun of the World Cup fan zone to enjoy — the knock out stages, the tears, cheers, heroes and villains. And will it finally come home? Magic 8 Ball says ‘seems unlikely’.

In addition to all the usual giant screen, and tasty dining options, they have daily deals, prizes, beverage give-aways and there’s 50 per cent off drinks for the early games (before 7pm).

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club. Tel: (058) 598 9785, @the.green.ae

Images: Instagram