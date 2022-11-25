Sponsored: Get ready for the next kickoff…

On the hunt for one of the best sports bar in Abu Dhabi? Then look no further as Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge is the ideal place to catch all the football action live and direct in the capital. Get comfy either indoors or on the terrace, tuck into some top deals, and bask in all the football camaraderie.

Food and drinks deals throughout the football

From 12pm to 2am daily, fans can watch their favourite teams compete in the highly anticipated games, glued to one of seven 55inch indoor screen, or an outdoor wall projector.

With six drinks deals to choose from, you can be sipping on drinks and grazing on a selection of bites whilst the games unfold. For Dhs110, receive two house drinks along with a mixed platter of sliders, wings, nachos and mac & cheese balls. This same deal is also available for parties of two and four, priced at Dhs210 and Dhs412 respectively. Fans are also able to dine from the a la carte menu, where you can enjoy Waves faves like a selection of bao’s, smoked meats and grazing bites.

All those bites are best paired with some drinks, and at Waves you can get buckets of five beers for Dhs130, which are perfect for sharing with friends. There’s a shisha deal too, with a shisha and a soft drink priced at Dhs75.

The fun doesn’t end with football; Kick back and relax after the game with the beats from the resident DJ who will keep the party atmosphere pumping every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8.30pm to 12.30am.

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge, Novotel Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)2 501 6088, novotel-abuhabi-albustan.com