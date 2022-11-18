It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year….

Kick off your December with a festive Santa fun run. It’s the perfect way to keep your step count high before the month of endless eating and drinking begins.

Organised by RaceME in association with the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai’s merriest race of the year takes place on Saturday, December 10 at Dubai Festival City at 8.30am. Register online to get involved for Dhs125.

Everyone is invited and there are three distances to choose from: 1km, 2.5km and 5km. Little ones as well between the ages of four and 12 can enter and their entry is free with one paying adult. The run will take place along the Dubai Festival City promenade, so you’ll have views of the Dubai Creek and Dubai skyline to accompany (distract) you.

Santa hats at the ready…

The fun part about this race is that you’re encouraged to come all decked up. RaceME will offer all runners a free Santa t-shirt, a Santa beard and a red Santa hat. Of course, the more festive the better, so don’t feel like you can’t get more creative with your costumes.

For your efforts, you stand the chance to walk away with the title of ‘Best Costume’ and a voucher of Dhs1,000 to spend at Dubai Festival City Mall. Parents, you can even deck up your kid’s stroller for a chance to win a prize for the ‘Best Santa Sleigh Rockets Stroller.’

Once you’re across the finish line and have gotten your breath back, scope out the Festive Market at Dubai Festival City Mall to get some last-minute stocking fillers.

For more information, visit raceme.ae and for more festive events from festive gardens to Christmas tree lightings and more, visit this link here.

Santa Run, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, 8.30am on Dec 10, entry fee is Dhs125 and children ages 4 to 12 can enter for free with one paying adult, raceme.ae