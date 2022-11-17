Treat the folks…

Steering away from the party brunches with shot trolleys and loud music, Dubai has many relaxed brunch alternatives that are just as lovely and festive. Whether your parents are visiting or are locals, we have compiled a list of the best parent-friendly day and night brunches.

Here are 24 parent-friendly brunches in Dubai that are absolutely fabulous.

Bistro Des Arts

A pretty Parisienne-inspired restaurant on the edge of Dubai Marina, there are tasty deals most days of the week at Bistro Des Arts. Their weekend brunch takes you back to the original meaning of brunch, taking place every Saturday from 10am to 3pm. For Dhs119 you get unlimited trips to the continental buffet, an a la carte choice of main, a sweet crepe and unlimited hot beverages. Looking to upgrade to something stronger? Three breakfast cocktails will cost you Dhs85.

Bistro Des Arts, Address Dubai Marina, 10am to 3pm, Saturday. Tel: (0)4 55 11 576, bistrodesarts.ae

“At the Table” at Rhodes W1

Grosvenor House’s newly launched brunch takes place every Saturday evening and is inspired by the cookbook of the late and great Chef Gary Rhodes. It is based on the concept of being ‘At The Table’ with your loved ones. The set menu features culinary highlights like the white tomato soup and duck leg confit on a waffle.

Saturday from 7pm to 10pm with a happy hour from 10pm to 11pm, Dhs350 for soft drinks, Dhs495 for house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, rhodesw1-dubai.com, @rhodesw1

Basko

Super sophisticated Basko dishes up a vibrant weekly brunch bursting with Mediterranean flavours. Nestled on the ground floor of the beautiful Opus by Zaha Hadid, the Basko brunch offers stunning Downtown Dubai views, chic retro interiors and a tantalising menu. Tuck into shrimp carpaccio, tuna tartare, saffron cecine spaghetti and more. Don’t miss the restaurant’s speakeasy, Suave, for after-brunch drinks until 6pm.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, Sat 12pm to 4pm, Dhs330 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 582 4242. @baskodxb

Boardwalk

On Saturdays and Sundays Boardwalk caters to lovers of a lie-in with its Late Breakfast Affair, which runs from 11.30am to 1pm. It’s priced at Dhs98 per person, and for that, you’ll get a breakfast dish, a glass of fresh orange juice and a special dessert with a cup of coffee. For an additional Dhs98, you can throw free-flowing mimosas into the equation, bringing this sophisticated waterfront breakfast into brunch territory. With yachts gently bobbing on the water and views across the marina and golf course to the city skyline beyond, Boardwalk is undeniably one of Dubai’s best spots for breakfast with a view.

Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am to 1pm. Tel: (04 205 4647). dubaicreekresort.com

Bull and Bear

Looking for a little bit of luxury? Then head over to the legendary meat eatery and experience their fantastic brunch where you can enjoy free-flowing drinks and delicious food and enjoy the perfect view of the Burj Khalifa. Bull and Bear’s brunch offers table service from a set menu, allowing all guests to repeat appetisers and main courses to their heart’s desire. Expect oysters, tuna tartare, truffle arancini, braised short rib and more. This brunch is the perfect location for a luxurious Saturday thanks to its archaic glamour, cutting-edge cuisine, and attentive service.

Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs750 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

This newly launched brunch presents a Middle Eastern spread with a modern twist. Signature dishes include ‘hummus bi tahini’ a Turkish truffle pide and deliciously grilled Omani lobster. You can enjoy the impressive spread accompanied by live entertainment including a DJ, saxophonist, violinist and percussionist.

Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 for soft drinks, Dhs495 for house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, bushra-dubai.com, @bushra_dubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

For many, brunches are all about family, friends and fantastic food. With that in mind, La Cantine du Faubourg hosts ‘Brunch 105’ every Saturday and Sunday, with something for every member of the tribe. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples such as pastries and eggs, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes in the form of a DJ and children are more than welcome.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sat and Sun noon to 5pm, Dhs360 with soft drinks, Dhs485 with house drinks, Dhs725 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Eataly at the Beach

Overlooking the iconic Ain Dubai, dip into the atmosphere of Italy with a free-flowing selection of buffet classics like mozzarella Caprese, sharing-style mains and mouthwatering desserts such as tiramisu, or signature cannoli alla siciliana. Brunch will be accompanied by an unlimited selection of drinks and live acoustic music – a must-visit for brunch lovers.

Eataly, The Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Dubai, 12pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 561 1185. eatalyarabia.com

The Eloquent Elephant

Throwing it back to the ‘80s and ‘90s is the Saturday Crunch Brunch at The Eloquent Elephant. A laid-back gastro pub with a home-away-from-home feel, expect to tuck into a menu of quintessentially British dishes such as smoked salmon and scrambled eggs or the beloved fish and chips. On the drinks list, sip your way through an array of classic cocktails and craft beers, all while listening to your favourite retro tunes.

The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Business Bay, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs499 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 438 3134. theeloquentelephant.com

Fi’lia

Saturday afternoons are inspired by Italy at Fi’lia, with a menu including national favourites such as freshly baked focaccia, crunchy arancini, mussels in white wine sauce, baked bresaola and burrata pizza, rigatoni or a prime steak straight from the grill. Be sure to save room for Fi’lia’s signature dessert, Fi’liamisu, which the waiters serve from a huge family-style sharing bowl.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs550 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. sbe.com

The Grosvenor House Family Brunch

With live cooking stations and an international buffet, Sloane’s is a great family-friendly Saturday feast. They have a fantastic selection of seafood, live cooking stations, and entertainment for the little ones.

Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs 395 for soft drinks, Dhs495 for house drinks. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, sloanes-dubai.com, @grosvenorhouse

Hell’s Kitchen

Taking inspiration from Gordon Ramsay’s famed TV show of the same name, Hell’s Kitchen’s Saturday brunch pits the red team against the blue team for a unique brunch experience. Expect a live band and an Eton mess challenge. The food mixes both buffet and a la carte styles, including a seafood counter and a live carving station. Don’t skip dessert for a decadent affair. Chocolate fountain, anyone?

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 with soft drinks (Blue Team), Dhs450 with house drinks (Red Team), Dhs500 with sparkling (Black Jacket), Dhs150 kids aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @hellskitchendubai

The Hide

A decadent foodie affair, The Hide’s Friday night brunch is a two-and-a-half-hour rolling package, featuring prime cuts and premium grapes. Available for a two-and-a-half-hour time slot from 6pm to 9pm, there are two menus – classic and epicurean – which both offer an array of starters, followed by the star of the show, a delicious meat platter with a trio of sides. For dessert, it’s a crème brûlée with berries and cream, plus a strawberry cheesecake.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Fridays, 2.5 hour packages from 6pm to 9pm, Dhs490 classic, Dhs690 epicurean. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com

Jazz@Pizza Express

For some laidback fun to kickstart your weekend with loved ones, this lively music spot in JLT is the place to be. The Stage Brunch kicks off every Friday at 8pm and includes unlimited Italian favourites. Dig into uber-soft dough balls, spicy chicken wings and irresistible burrata pizza with prices starting from Dhs199.

The Stage Brunch, Jazz PizzaExpress, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 441 6342, pizzaexpress.ae

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen to enjoy dinner and three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs265 (grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah). Drinks include selected beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, and you can choose a main from authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, or steak and ale pie.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs265. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Mimi Kakushi

Sushi, sashimi, gyozas and geishas await at this slick Japanese spot in Jumeira Beach on Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch runs for four hours, while the package can be enjoyed for three hours throughout. A choice of mains include black cod, sea bass and Angus ribeye. There is an excellent list of drinks from the continent, too. It can also be upgraded to a premium package for those looking to splash out for a special occasion.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeira Beach, Jumeirah, Sat and Sun three hours between 12pm and 4pm, Dhs415 with soft drinks, Dhs570 with house drinks, Dhs728 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. mimikakushi.ae

Myrra

Transport yourself to Europe during the day on the shores of Club Vista Mare, where guests can enjoy Greek and Spanish cuisine while staring out to sea. Myrra by Opa offers endless summer vibes within its floral venue. Brunch offers a mix of Mediterranean dishes, alongside a live DJ playing all the best hits to bop along to. Highlights include tuna carpaccio, kataifi-wrapped feta cheese, marinated baby chicken, braised lamb shoulder and vegetable moussaka. Read our review here.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs275 with house drinks, Dhs375 with premium drinks. Tel (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant

Observatory Bar & Grill

The Sky High Brunch is aptly named as you will dine from its lofty position on the 52nd floor of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites. The relaxed pub and restaurant delivers soaring views over Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour and Palm Jumeirah. Settle in for a four-course brunch, served directly to your table, for Dhs499 including the sparkling package.

Observatory Bar & Grill, 52nd Floor, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs499 with sparkling. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @observatorydubai

Raia Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Head to this spot at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, for a sophisticated evening within a vibrant Arabesque atmosphere. The adults-only brunch offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Palm’s horizon and Dubai’s skyline. Dishes centre on Middle Eastern and Indian flavours and are served as a set menu. There is live entertainment and a post-brunch package running between 5pm and 7pm for Dhs150.

Raia Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs600 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @raiadubai

Reif Kushiyaki

This homegrown and locally renowned restaurant is offering a Saturday brunch serving unconventional Japanese street food. Experience an unlimited tasting menu at Dar Wasl Mall for Dhs238, where you can be seated at noon or 2.45pm. Dive into wagyu tenderloin, black cod ramen, tuna tataki, sushi and sashimi, miso burrata, wagyu katsu sando and much much more. Taste some of Reif’s show stopping items at this weekend brunch. Do note, that this brunch is dry.

Reif Kushiyaki, Dar Was Mall, Dubai, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs238, chidren aged 6 to 12 are half price, age 6 and under eat for free, Tel: (0)50 235 7071, @reifkushiyaki

The Roast by Bubbalicious

Is it even a Sunday if you don’t have a roast dinner with all the trimmings? We think not. A Dubai brunch institution like no other, Bubbalicious’ new royal brunch is called The Roast by Bubbalicious. The Sunday brunch consists of seven carvery options, a fish ‘n’ chip shop, and a British balti serving up typical curries you’d find in your home town. Help yourself to free-flowing sips from one of the beverage stations serving up gin mixes, sparkling, bucks fizz, and espresso martinis. The little ones can engage in a range of fun, supervised activities from magic shows to mini golf. What more could you ask for?

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs595 bubbly, Dhs450 house, Dhs350 soft, Dhs200 children between 6 and 12 years. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. minaskitchendubai.com @minaskitchen_dxb

Shang Palace

This upscale Chinese restaurant was featured in Dubai’s inaugural Michelin Guide so expect elegant dishes and drinks at the weekend brunch. Tuck into Peking duck rolls, prawn and scallop dumplings, pan-fried radish cake with dry prawns, wok-fried sweet and sour chicken and delicious Chinese desserts every Saturday and Sunday.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat and Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs208 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)4 405 2760. shangpalacedubai.com

Torno Subito

Fancy brunch with Michelin flair? Well, W Dubai – The Palm offers just that. Torno Subito, led by Massimo Bottura and his team, extends its playful dining ideas to the weekend, with dishes such as steamed oyster dill gazpacho and caviar, pizza with porcini mushrooms and black truffle, sea bream with pistachio and lemon crumble, ‘Tiramisubito’ and cheesecake. The restaurant bagged one star in the inaugural Michelin Guide Dubai.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 with soft drinks, Dhs425 with house drinks and bubbly, Dhs525 with premium. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. tornosubitodubai.com

VAGA

Since its opening in August, VAGA has been a popular outlet amongst Dubai residents. Overlooking the JBR and Marina skyline, guests can indulge in a fusion of Arabic and Armenian dishes. All foodies can fully feast at their new brunch, which offers a range of à la carte dishes. It’s held every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, with three different packages to choose from starting at Dhs350.

VAGA, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 signature drinks, Dhs750 premium package, Tel: (0)56 800 0990, vagadubai.com

Images: Social and provided