Travel through the soulful cuisines of the Greek and Spanish Mediterranean islands…

You can’t walk by Myrra without it catching your eye. The bright yellow restaurant is decked out with cascading floral branches and cerulean plant pots, making it one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable restaurants.

The restaurant has a new adults-only summer brunch that features some its most popular dishes, and we couldn’t wait to try it. Unfortunately, the Dubai summer forced us to dine indoors away from the gorgeous outdoor on the beach.

Service is quick and soon after arriving, a plate of freshly baked bread with butter appeared on the table – ‘a warm-up’, we were told by the friendly waiter. A trio of dips is next with spicy feta (our personal favourite), Myrra hummus and tzatziki, which you can mop up with warm pita bread.

From the five starters, we relished the explosion of flavours of the peinirli – a boat-shaped open pie with tomato and Greek-Turkish Kasseri cheese; and the tuna carpaccio vanished as quickly as it melted in our mouth with flavours of truffle, Greek yoghurt and crunchy pine nuts. The kataifi was also enjoyable but could have been perfected with more honey.