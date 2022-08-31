Sponsored: The upscale spot brings a contemporary approach to Arabic cuisine…

If you love to be the one in your friendship group to always suggest the hot new places to check out in the city, we’ve got an insider tip for you. VAGA has opened on Bluewaters Wharf and it’s the latest hotspot to take Dubai by storm.

VAGA is a vibrant, upscale restaurant and bar lounge, bringing a contemporary approach to Arabic cuisine, complemented by the Armenian culture. Inspired by the Vagabond, VAGA encapsulates the essence of the traveller, who wanders through time, collecting precious cultural elements as they go.

The ground floor of the venue highlights modern Arabia, with a focus from the menu on contemporary Arabic cuisine with Armenian touches. Upstairs, guests will find a tribute to Armenia, which showcases a beverage list that is inspired by the many shades of the iconic Tuff Stone.

Albert Ensso, the Armenian DJ and music producer behind the sound of the brand, takes centre stage in a revolving DJ booth, playing down-tempo ethnic tunes every night from 8pm until late makes for an intriguing design element, as does the unique AR activation located on the restaurant’s terrace. Guests are invited to scan the QR code on the wall for a visual surprise, adding to VAGA’s endless mystery.

Heading up the kitchen is Executive Chef Sufyan Al Kebata who has long-been a committed champion of Arabic cuisine. Guests should expect to taste his creativity and passion throughout the menu. Award-winning Armenian mixologist and creative mastermind, Agassi Serobyan has used both Armenia and the Middle East to inspire his selection of hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails.

For a dining experience you won’t forget in a hurry, be sure to book yourself a table at VAGA.

VAGA, Bluewaters, Dubai, daily 12pm ’til late. Tel: (0)56 800 0990. vagadubai.com