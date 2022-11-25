Sponsored: And some of the finest pizza in town…

If you love pizza (seriously, who doesn’t?) then Motorino, the famous New York pizzeria housed in JA Ocean View hotel is a must-visit. But if moreish, wood fired pizza wasn’t enough to get you making your way to JBR, then their trio of new deals certainly will.

TBT – Throwback Thursday

Remember when Thursday night marked the start of the weekend? Motorino is throwing it back to old school Dubai weekends with its Thursday night deal, perfect for those looking to wind into the weekend a little early. Assemble your crew from 7pm to 9pm, and you’ll get rounds of traditional Italian tapas to graze on, while sipping unlimited house drinks for two hours. It’s all served up to lively urban beats for a wallet-friendly Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs149 for gents.

Swipe Right

The perfect early evening for you and your boo, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5pm to 8pm Motorino have date night covered. For Dhs299, you’ll get a choice of starter, two mains and a dessert from the a la carte menu, plus a bottle of wine or bubbles to wash it down with. On the menu, there’s an array of hearty Italian dishes, such as an array of antipasti, homemade pastas and some of the best pizza in town.

Sunday brunch

Looking for a laid-back way to spend a Sunday afternoon? Motorino’s new Sunday brunch invites you to do just that, and squeeze every minute of fun out of the weekend. From 1pm to 4pm, expect free-flowing rounds of Italian starters, an a la carte choice of main, and a sharing dessert. With soft drinks, it’s Dhs149, you’ll pay Dhs199 for house drinks and Aperol spritz, and Dhs249 to add beer.

Alongside the new Sunday brunch, Motorino’s popular Back To Brooklyn evening brunch continues to draw a crowd every Friday and Saturday night. The back-to-back, Back To Brooklyn brunch brings a welcome slice of New York’s cool party scene to the city, with signature dishes, Brookyln-inspired beverages and R&B beats. The three-hour package is Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs299 with sparkling and cocktails, and Dhs399 if you want to add draught beer.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR, 12pm to 11pm Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 12am Fri and Sat. Tel: 056 216 5027, motorinodubai.com