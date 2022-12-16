The temporary shut down takes place on Saturday from midnight to 1pm…

The ADNOC Marathon is hitting the streets of Abu Dhabi once more this weekend, with some of the world’s premier distance runners taking on one of the fastest competitions of the circuit.

On the run

As always, this means there will be some temporary closures to big traffic corridors along the 42 kilometre (ouch) stretch which starts and finishes at the ADNOC HQ building at the west end of Corniche road.

The looping 2022 stretch of track will once again take competitors past some of the city’s most dazzling landmarks including the Corniche, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Zayed Sports City (which is hosting the Mubadala World Tennis Championships 2022 this weekend), Qasr Al Hosn, the World Trade Centre building and opportunities to spot snatches of mangrove forest from the coastal legs.

The prize purse sits at USD50,000 each for both the men and women’s categories with big bonuses available for any record-breakers.

Closed roads

The phased road closures will take place between midnight and 1pm on Saturday 17. Affected carriageways include Corniche St, Sultan bin Zayed The First St, and Al Khaleej Al Arabi St.

إغلاقات الطرق لفعالية أدنوك أبوظبي مارثون

السبت 17 ديسمبر 2022 من 00:00 صباحاً – 13:00 ظهراً Road Closures for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Saturday, 17 December 2022 from 00:00 AM- 13:00 PM pic.twitter.com/asiwuTgeQK — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) December 13, 2022

There are diversions available on most routes, but the Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre has urged motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic rules and regulations.

Images: Getty