Sponsored: A sophisticated but funfilled New Year’s Eve celebration is waiting for you at the Conrad…

Whether you’re sitting pretty in the sky overlooking the glittering capital, or enjoying a specially curated menu to mark the occasion, Conrad Abu Dhabi has your New Year’s Eve plans sorted.

New Year’s Eve brunch at Conrad

This year, friends and family are invited to ring in the New Year in style across not one, but two of the incredible restaurants at the Conrad Emirates Towers. There will be the traditionally spectacular array of international specialities provided by Nahaam, and the beautiful Italian, SOLE. To further enhance the vibe, a live band will be providing guests with upbeat tunes. Party-goers can enjoy unlimited drinks and food until the clock strikes 12.

Nahaam, Sat Dec 31, 7pm to midnight, Dhs650 soft, Dhs850 house, Dhs950 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 811 5666

New Year’s Eve dinner at VaKaVa

Where better to turn the page of 2022, than at VaKaVa, with a glass of bubbles in one hand and a delicious array of specially curated dishes for the evening? The Head Chef, Eber Villalobos has prepared a four course, sharing style menu that will create a relaxed dining experience for guests. There are plenty of food and drink options to choose from making VaKaVa an ideal place to celebrate.

VaKaVa, Sat Dec 31, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs500 soft, Dhs800 house. Tel: (0)2 811 5666

New Year’s Eve dinner at Ray’s Grill

62 floors into the glittering skyline of Abu Dhabi, Ray’s Grill invites guests to ring in the New Year with sensational vistas of the UAE capital. Socialites are welcome to dance the year away at the highest party place in the city. There will be two offerings for dinner, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and 9.30pm to midnight. Take your pick and ring in the New Year in the most fabulous way possible.

Ray’s Grill, Sat Dec 31 6.30pm to 8.30pm Dhs350, 9.30pm to 12am Dhs650. Tel: (0)2 811 5555

@conradabuetihadtowers

Images: Supplied