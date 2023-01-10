Sporting events, shows, pop-ups and more…

February is set to be a huge month in Abu Dhabi, no matter what you’re looking for. From a new tennis tournament to shows from Blippi and Kevin Hart, we’ve rounded up all the best things to do in the UAE capital this month.

Here’s 10 things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this February.

February 5 to 12: Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Some of the biggest tennis players in the world are headed to Abu Dhabi this February. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and IMG will host an eight-day WTA 500 tournament, called Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, from February 5 to 12. The event will bring together the world’s top female players to Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre, including World No. 2, Ons Jabeur. The roster of incredible talent features Grand Slam champions, Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko and Bianca Andreescu, as well as Grand Slam finalists, Ons Jabeur and Danielle Collins. Tennis fans can also expect to see World No. 8 and 9, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova, as well as a number of other stars of the game.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 5 to 12, from Dhs50. @MubadalaAbuDhabiOpen

Throughout February: Mission Ferrari at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

The newest addition to the adrenaline-pumping, hair-raising collection of rides at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has just opened for thrill seekers. Mission Ferrari is a multisensory 5D rollercoaster experience, complete with what’s being dubbed ‘the world’s first sideways coaster drop.’ Gulp.

Yas Island, open daily midday to 8pm, adults Dhs310, kids Dhs240. @ferrariworldabudhabi

February 14: Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Go the extra mile for your loved one with an intimate private dinner, on a pristine white beach under a sky of stars. Couples will be surrounded by glowing Arabic lanterns and listen to the serene lapping of the ocean. From 6pm to 12am, you will be greeted with a welcome cocktail, dine on a four-course menu and sip the night away on Moet and Chandon Rosé. All the special ladies will also receive a bespoke flower bouquet as a gift. This magical evening will cost Dhs3,000 per couple. Looking for more Valentine’s Day deals in Abu Dhabi? Check out our guide here.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Rd, Al Batten, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, 6pm to 12am, four-course dinner, Moet and Chandon Rosé, a bouquet of flowers, Dhs3,000. Tel: (0)2 811 5555, hilton.com

Throughout February: Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa Resort

Set to be a sought-after staycation spot, Bateen Liwa Resort is tucked into the patchwork of the desert’s rolling dune scape. Comprised entirely of villas – with one-, two- and three-bedroom options available, guests can expect the secluded luxury of private plunge bools, barbecues, and fire pits for cosy fireside chats. When you can tear yourself away from the plush digs, there’s a full catalogue of outdoor adventures, like hikes, pony trekking, archery, falconry, and treasure hunts. Rates start from Dhs765.

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa Resort, Liwa Desert, rates from Dhs1,620. babalnojoum.com

February 18 and 19: See Blippi The Musical

If you are a parent, there’s probably a heady mix of emotions on hearing the announcement that Blippi will be bringing a musical version of his show to the stage of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on February 18 and 19 of 2023. The bespectacled children’s entertainer rose to prominence on YouTube where his inclusive ‘to camera’ monologues, quirky jerky dancing and songs about monster trucks and excavators — have translated into 37 million subscribers with an avergae of one billion views per month. Blippi The Musical will land in the capital following a sell out 500 show tour in North America and the UK. Tickets to see the Abu Dhabi leg are priced from Dhs105 and there are also Meet and Greets available from Dhs185.

Blippi The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, 11am and 3pm, Feb 18 and 19, from Dhs105. etihadarena.ae

February 20 to 26: UAE Tour

The fifth edition of the UAE Tour spins into the capital for seven days of thrilling road racing. Starting and finishing in Abu Dhabi, the week-long event will see professional riders tackle the vast and varied UAE terrain, passing some of the region’s top landmarks as they go. Breaking new ground this year, for the first time in the Middle East, 20 teams of top female cyclists pedal into Abu Dhabi for the first ever Women’s WorldTour race in the region. It runs ahead of the men’s race from Feb 9 to 12.

theuaetour.com

Throughout February: Mexican Pop-Up at Al Meylas

Chef Christian Buenrostro is returning to his roots for a new pop-up at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi’s Al Meylas Lounge terrace. Transforming into a Mexican cantina inspired dining destination complete with authentic décor and lively entertainment, the Mexican-born chef has devised a special heritage menu full of spice and flavour.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island daily 6pm to midnight until March 18. Tel: (02) 333 2222, fourseasons.com

February 21 to 26: Abu Dhabi Padel Master

Taking place at Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat, the world’s finest padel players are descending on the UAE capital for the first-ever WPT Abu Dhabi Padel Master Tournament this February. Drawing 128 top-ranked players to the shores of Hudayriyat to compete for the top spot, the event will also feature a week of fan village entertainment, family-friendly fun and food trucks.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriat, 1pm to 7pm, Feb 21 to 26, from Dhs75. abudhabipadelmaster.com

Thurs to Sat Throughout February: 3Fils x BRIX at Anantara Qasr Al Sarab

A shining star in Dubai’s homegrown restaurant scene, 3Fils and sister restaurant Brix Desserts make their way to the capital for the first time, for a pop up at the dreamy Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. From Thursday to Saturday every weekend this month, they’re creating a new dining destination on the resort’s Royal Pavilion, presenting a 12-course tasting menu inspired by global gastronomy. It’s Dhs900 per person inclusive of pairing beverages.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Liwa Desert. Thursday, Friday and Saturday until March 31, 2023, Dhs900. Book at anantara.com

February 22: Laugh out loud as Kevin Hart performs

In 2022 actor, comedian, author, podcaster, entrepreneur and the scissors to Dwayne Johnson’s Rock — Kevin Hart added another professional title to his already farcically long CV intro, when he was appointed as ‘Chief Island Officer’ for Yas. And it’s fitting that his next Middle East comedy show will be right in the heart of his Ambassadorial Feifdom, Etihad Arena on Yas Island. You’re probably familiar with his comic roles in Hollywood, movies such as Scary Movie 3 (remember that? 2003, what a time to be alive), the 2017 Jumanji reboot franchise, Ride Along, Get Hard, providing voice support in animated films such as DC League of Super-Pets, The Secret Life of Pets and Captain Underpants, or any one of the number of team-ups with oft-collaborator The Rock. You may also recognise his contortive features and hilarious raconteur monologuing from his stratospheric stand-up career, Netflix Specials and comedy albums.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Wednesday February 22, 2023, from Dhs549. livenation.me