Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we’ve got you covered with some of the most romantic spots for you to wow your loved one. From private dinners, to intimate restaurants or beachside dining, we are sure you will find something perfect for you and your special someone.

Ame Beach Bar and Lounge

Dine under the stars this Valentine’s Day, against the stunning backdrop of Saadiyat Island’s enchanting seascape. This al fresco dining venue has been engineered to sweep you and your loved one off your feet, with a lavish red carept and rose petal pathway leading you to your scenic table. From 7pm to 11.30pm couples will be greeted with an array of canapes and a bottle of bubbly on their table. For the main event, a lucky couple will dine on a five-course paired menu, sip on premium house beverages and receive a bouquet of gorgeous red roses. This will cost you Dhs5,999 per couple.

Ame Beach Bar, Rixos Premium, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, 7pm to 11.30pm, bottle of bubbles, five course paired menu, Dhs5,999 per couple. Tel: (0)2 492 2222, rixos.com

Amici

What says I love you more than an intimate Italian dinner? At Amici you and your amore will be spoilt with a candlelit dinner, complete with three courses and a glass of bubbly, from 6pm until 10.30pm. This dinner will take place on Tuesday, February 14 and will cost you Dhs280 per person, or if you want to upgrade to a grape pairing with one glass per course, this will cost Dhs99. If you would prefer a selection of premium beverages upgrade for Dhs169.

Amici, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs280 per person for a three-course dinner with a glass of bubbly, additional dhs99 for wine pairings or Dhs169 upgrade for premium beverages. Tel:(0)2 656 0600, wabudhabidining.com

B-Lounge

Blow away your special someone by sitting cosy in a gorgeous private cabana, whilst you bask in the cool breeze under Arabian skies. This Valentine’s day you can sip on two glasses of bubbly and a bottle of wine whilst you tuck into a three-course menu by candlelight. This can all be enjoyed for Dhs950 per couple from 7pm to 11pm.

B-Lounge, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road East, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14 7pm to 11pm, Dhs950 per couple, three course menu, two glasses of bubbles and bottle of wine. Tel: (0)50 790 2353, sheratonabudhabiexperiences.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Go the extra mile for your loved one with an intimate private dinner, on a pristine white beach under a sky of stars. Couples will be surrounded by glowing Arabic lanterns and listen to the serene lapping of the ocean. From 6pm to 12am, you will be greeted with a welcome cocktail, dine on a four-course menu and sip the night away on Moet and Chandon Rosé. All the special ladies will also receive a bespoke flower bouquet as a gift. This magical evening will cost Dhs3,000 per couple.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Rd, Al Batten, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, 6pm to 12am, four-course dinner, Moet and Chandon Rosé, a bouquet of flowers, Dhs3,000. Tel: (0)2 811 5555, hilton.com

COYA Abu Dhabi

This Peruvian dining experience is here to make your Valentine’s day sweeter with a specially curated lovers’ dessert platter, complete this rhubarb mousse, strawberry chocolate ice cream, yoghurt marquise, assorted sorbets, chocolate ganache, red fruits and candied petals. Alongside this, all couples can sip on a floral rose and lychee pisco sour. Both of these delicacies can be enjoyed exclusively on Tuesday February 14.

Coya Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi, special dessert and drinks offers. Tel: (0)2 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

The way to every person’s heart is through food and Dino’s valentines menu is definitely chef’s kiss worthy. You and your loved one can indulge in scrumptious Italian classics through a four-course menu, paired with a bottle of red, white or prosecco. This will cost Dhs350 with a glass of bubbles or Dhs400 with a bottle of house wine or bubbly.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Al Khaleej Al Arabi, Al Rawdha, Al Ma’arid, Abu Dhabi, Tues February 14, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs350 for a four-course menu with a glass of bubbles or Dhs400 with a bottle of wine or bubbles. Tel: (0)2 307 5551, rotana.com

Garage

If you’re the anti-Valentine or just want to celebrate with your besties, then Garage has the perfect brunch for you to let your hair down. On Saturday Feburary 11, you and your squad can head down to one of the biggest and baddest brunches that will be spicing things up in honour of Valentine’s day. Complete with delicious food and funky music, you can party from 1pm to 4pm for Dhs320 with soft drinks, Dhs420 for house beverages, or if you want to treat yourself, Dhs589 for bubbles.

Garage Restaurant, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Sat Feb 11, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs420 house, Dhs589 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, garageabudhabi.com

Hoi An Restaurant

Explore vibrant and fragrant authentic Vietnamese flavours with a four-course set menu at Hoi An. This package is inclusive of non-alcoholic beverages and will cost you Dhs498 per couple on Tuesday February 14 from 6pm to 10.30pm. Guests will also receive a special spa voucher for Dhs200.

Hoi An Restaurant, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Hotel, Khor, Abu Dhabi,

Tel: (0)2 509 8555, hoianabudhabi.com

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Make this Valentine’s day extra sweet at this internationally renowned restaurant. Love birds can dine on an elegant French Riviera-inspired terrace, with a dessert and beverages created to commemorate this special day. The strawberry rhubarb pavlova and two exclusive fruity cocktails will be the cherry on top of an enchanting romantic dinner. If you’re planning on staying at home, you can have these delights delivered to your doorstep via Deliveroo.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, special desert and drinks. Tel: (0)2 692 9600, lpmrestaurants.com/abu-dhabi/

L’Olivo

Enchant your loved one with a romantic dinner that boasts gorgeous Italian flavours, whilst marvelling at vibrant live music. Indulge in a five-course a la carte menu with premium house beverages all for Dhs950 per couple. This romantic evening will take place between 7pm and 11.30pm with a complimentary glass of bubbly to kick off the celebration.

L’Olivo, Rixos Premium, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, 7pm to 11.30pm, five courses with premium beverages for Dhs950 per couple. Tel: (0)2 492 2222, rixos.com

Mykonos

Dine with the views of the beach and the twinkling cityscape of Abu Dhabi. Whilst you enjoy your welcome drinks, you and your loved one will be escorted to your candlelit table, where you can indulge in a three-course set menu with a bottle of bubbles or wine. This deal is available from Monday February 13 to Tuesday 14, for Dhs600 per couple from 8pm until midnight.

Mykonos, Le Meridien, Al Zahiyah St, Abu Dhabi, Mon Feb 13 to Tues 14, 8pm to 12am, three-course menu with a bottle of bubbles or wine, Dhs600 per couple. Tel: (0)50 785 2320, lemeridienvillageexperience.com

Nahaam Pool Side

A special menu awaits all start-crossed lovers this Valentine’s day, with roasted butternut soup, slow-roasted smoked beef short ribs, and a creamy chocolate fondant topped with homemade vanilla ice cream. This three-course menu will cost Dhs 760 per couple and will only be on offer on Tuesday February 14 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

Nahaam Pool Side, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, Tues Feb 14, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, three course menu for Dhs760 per couple. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @conradetihadtowers

Observation Deck at 300

If you’re looking to go above and beyond this Valentine’s Day, then look no further. Observation Deck at 300 boasts 360-degree views across the capital and is ready to be privately rented out for a sensation romantic dinner for two. Alongside this couples can relax with therapeutic couples spa treatments before enjoying a tranquil night in a comfortable suite. This offer is available on Tuesday February 14, for Dhs15,000

Observation Deck at 300, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, private dinner, spa treatments and a stay in a suite, Dhs15,000. Tel: (0)2 811 5666, hilton.com

Ray’s Bar

Take your valentines day date night to new heights at Ray’s Bar, located on the 62nd floor of the Conrad Etihad Towers. Overlooking the Abu Dhabi cityscape, your romantic evening will be filled with dishes from a specially curated his and hers menu, as well as a bottle of wine to share. Feast on a juicy T-bone steak or a freshly caught Dover sole, with a sweet apple tart or indulgent chocolate brownie to polish off your meal. Lovers are invited to celebrate from Tuesday February 7 to Tuesday 14, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, priced at Dhs295 per person including a shared bottle of wine.

Ray’s Bar, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Rd, Al Batten, Abu Dhabi, Tues Febr 7 to Tues 14, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs295 per person with wine, special menu available. Tel: (0)2 811 5666, hilton.com

Saadiyat Beach Golf Course

Spoil your special someone and dine under the stars on a green and gorgeous golf course. Tuck into a sumptuous four-course menu alongside a glass of red or white. All guests will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of champagne and a bouquet of roses, as well as an array of sweet treats as a parting gift. From 7pm to 10pm all love birds can bask in the romantic vibes for Dhs450 per person.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Sheikh Khalifa Highway, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, Dhs450 four-course meal with a glass of wine, complimentary bubbly, a bouquet of roses, and takeaway sweet treats. Tel: (0)2 404 3077, viyagolf.com

Sipz & Glam at the W Lounge

Galentine’s day is arguably the better version of Valentine’s Day, and Sipz & Glam has got all girl gangs covered. On Friday February 10 and Tuesday 14, ladies are invited to an evening of dancing, vibes and pure love from 6pm onwards. Once you buy a drink, you and your squad can enjoy free-flowing beverages all night alongside a 20 per cent discount on the food menu.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Fri Feb 10 and Tues 14, 6pm onwards, buy one drink and get unlimited drinks. Tel: (0)2 656 0600, wabudhabidining.com

Sofra Bld

If this Valentine’s day is a group affair, then there is no better place than Sofra Bld, where all groups can feast on an array of international delicacies. Guests can pick and choose from live cooking stations, from 6pm to 10.30pm, with prices starting at Dhs200. In honour of Valentine’s Day, Sofra Bld is holding a special promotion where groups of three will only have to pay for two packages.

Sofra Bld, Level Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, Dhs220 for non-alcoholic package, 3 for the price of 2 is available. Tel: (0)2 509 8555, shangri-la.com/abudhabi

Teatro

The clue is in the name. This venue promises a night full of vibrance and theatre with dishes from the East and West. This classy and romantic venue will win over your Valentine with a three-course menu featuring show-stopping foie gras and seared duck, grilled rib eye and organic salmon. You and your love can enjoy this from 6pm to 1am for Dhs450 per couple with soft drinks, Dhs570 with two hours of house beverages, or Dhs650 with two hours of unlimited premium beverages.

Teatro, Park Rotana, Al Salam Street Eastern Ring Road, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, 6pm to 1am, Dhs450 per couple soft drinks, Dhs570 house bevs for two hours, Dhs670 two hours of premium bevs. Tel: (0)2 657 3317, rotana.com

VaKaVa

This Michelin-selected South American fusion restaurant will blow you away, with Peruvian flavours and its stunning waterfront terrace. Tuck into a four course menu alongside a complimentary glass of bubbly whilst you listen to the tunes of a live guitarist. On Tuesday Feruary 14, you are invited to celebrate love from 7pm to 11pm, for Dhs380 per person.

VaKaVa, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Rd, Al Batten, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, 7pm to 11pm, four course dinner, glass of bubbly, Dhs380 per person. Tel: (0)2 811 5666, hilton.com

Vertigo

Commemorate your weekend of love with a sunset dinner whilst grazing over fresh sushi and a cheese platter. Vertigo offers a prime location to gaze at the Arabian Gulf whilst you sip on a bottle of wine with your social someone in a spacious cabana. Your Valentine’s celebrations can take place from Friday February 10 to Tuesday 14, for Dhs299 per person, or Dhs499 with a bottle of prosecco.

Vertigo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Fri Feb 10 to Tues 14, Dhs299 sushi and cheese platter and a bottle of wine, Dhs499 with prosecco. Tel: (0)2 692 4888, radissonhotels.com

W Abu Dhabi

Win your loved one over with an overnight stay at this iconic hotel, located at the heart of the Yas Island race track. This little getaway is complete with an intimate candlelit dinner at Amici, followed by the third edition of Living Room Live where you can boogie all night long. If you want to score extra brownie points, surprise your better half with a relaxing spa treatment to polish off your celebration of love. This love-ely escape starts at Dhs1,499 for two.

W Abu Dhabi, Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, from Dhs1,499 for two, including an overnight stay candlelit dinner. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, marriott.com

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar

Your Valentine’s date night can feature an array of small plates and delicious wines at this urban chic venue. The Warehouse promises to wow guests with a unique romantic tapas menu with the option of wine or bubbly from 5pm to 11pm. For Dhs300 couples will receive a set menu with a glass of bubbly, or opt for a bottle of wine or bubbly for Dhs400.

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, Al Rawdah, Al Ma’arid, Abu Dhabi, Tues February 14, Dhs300 for a set menu and one glass of bubbles or Dhs400 including a bottle of wine or bubbly, Tel: (0)2 307 5552, rotana.com

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

If you haven’t already locked in your Valentine’s day plans, then why not book you and your better half at the Acres Gill House? This venue has many special treats which will ensure for a memorable night filled with live jazz, good food, and pure vibes from 5pm to 10pm. For Dhs399 per couple, you can enjoy a three-course dinner with mocktails and soft drinks. If you want to splash out, opt for the four-course dinner which includes surf and turn for your main course, wine pairings and red roses on arrival for Dhs469 per couple.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Acres, Tues Feb 14, 5pm to 10pm, Dhs399 per couple for a three-course dinner with soft drinks, Dhs469 per couple for four courses including surf and turf, wine pairings and red roses. Tel: (0)2 208 7222, viyagolf.com

Yas Links Golf Course

Love birds can embark on a romantic culinary journey this Valentine’s. Treat yourselves to a luxurious dinner, whilst basking in the sights of the luscious Abu Dhabi mangroves from 7pm to 10pm. Choose between three packages; the Brzone included a three-course menu and a glass of sparkling and rose for Dhs460. Or opt for the Silver package costing Dhs1950 for a four-course menu and a bottle of champagne and a glass of rose. Go all out with the Gold package costing Dhs2,950 for four courses, unlimited champagne, house beverages and a vibrant bouquet of roses.

Yas Links Gold Course, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues Feb 14, 7pm to 10pm, Bronze package Dhs460 for three courses and a glass of sparking and rose, Siler package dhs1,950 for four courses and a bottle of champagne and rose, Gold package is four courses with unlimited champagne, house beverages and bouquet of roses. Tel: (0)2 404 3000, golfscape.com