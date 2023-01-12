And just like that, we’ve survived the first full work week of the year…

For those who haven’t yet finalised their weekend plans, we’ve handpicked a selection of the biggest and best happenings in Dubai. This weekend’s lineup includes live concerts, unique foodie pop-ups, new brunches, free fitness classes, and a tried and tested paint splatter room. There’s something for everyone…

Here is our shortlist of 12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, January 6

Laugh out loud with the Laughter Factory tour

This epic standup comedy show will have you in stitches. Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club are back with their ‘Starting The Year, In The Best Possible Taste!’ tour. This Friday and Saturday at Movenpick Hotel JBR you will have the chance to witness three of the best stand-up comedians currently touring: Ron Josol; George Zach; and Harry Stachini. Tickets are priced at Dhs160 and the show starts from 8.30pm.

Movenpick Hotel JBR, Dubai. Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7 from 8.30pm. Dhs160. Tel:(0)508786728. thelaughterfactory.com

Business lunch at chic French brasserie Odeon

Lover of French food? Then you’ll want to visit the glorious French bistro, located in the heart of Jumeirah, Odeon. On weekdays between 12pm and 2pm, guests can enjoy a starter, main, and a coffee for just Dhs99 per person. Expect traditional and simpleFrench dishes cooked to perfection including escargot, steak frites, goats cheese salad, mussels, and more.

Odeon, Villa 568, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Business lunch weekdays, 12pm to 2pm. Tel:(0)503960974. odeongourmet.ae

Meet new faces at this single mingles night

Whether you’re looking for love or just a fun evening making new friends, head down to La Mezcaleria on Friday for a night of fun, food, and flirting at their one-off off single mingles event. Packages start from Dhs250 which includes three cocktails or mocktails of choice and sharing platters consisting of tacos and quesadillas (meat or vegetarian options available).

La Mezcaleria, The Pavilion, JBR, Dubai. Friday, January 6, 8pm to 11pm. Dhs250. Tel:(0)56 520 2020. lamezcaleriadxb.com

Don’t miss Sir Tom Jones live at the Burj al Arab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Tom Jones (@realsirtomjones)

Welsh legend, Sir Tom Jones is performing an exclusive outdoor concert on Friday, January 6 live at the iconic Burj Al Arab. For the Great Gala Night, the open-air Marina Garden at the Burj Al Arab will be transformed into an elegant outdoor setup. From 7.30pm, guests will be greeted with a red-carpet cocktail reception followed by a four-course dinner prepared by the hotel’s Michelin-star restaurant. The Green Green Grass singer will then take to the stage to perform his timeless ballads and songs from his latest album.

Great Gala Night with Sir Tom Jones, Burj Al Arab, Friday, January 6, 2023. 7.30pm, from Dhs3,500. dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday, January 7

Kickstart your morning with sunrise SUP yoga

Start your morning with a zen yoga/paddle boarding session. Located outside Riva Beach Club, guests will be able to paddle with views of the Palm Jumeirah fronds, Burj Al Arab and even (on a clear day) the Burj Khalifa. The sunrise yoga session takes place on Saturdays from 6.30am and will help you feel centered and at one with nature.

SUP Yoga, RIVA Beach Club, Palm Jumeriah, Sat from 6.30am to 7.30am, Dhs100, or Dhs75 for regular paddle board hire, Tel (0)52 249 5311, ignitewatersports.com

Warm up with a bowl of noodles at the Ugly Noodles pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ugly Noodles By Ugly Bros (@realuglynoodles)

Chopsticks at the ready. Dubai’s popular noodle bar, Ugly Noodles are hosting a cool pop-up at Le Guépard, Alserkal Avenue, this weekend from 12pm to 7pm. Slurp down a bowl of mouthwatering noodles including Dan Dan noodles and other Hong Kong classics such as Wagyu beef cumin skewers, and Sichuan wontons.

Ugly Noodles pop-up at Le Guepard, Unit 57 Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, 12pm to 7pm. @realuglynoodles

Get wild and messy at this fun art studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Located in Al Quoz, Wild Paint House has transformed an industrial warehouse into a home for creativity, where budding artists can graffiti the walls, unleash their creativity on a spinning blank canvas or make a UV masterpiece. There’s six activities to get involved in: splat, spin, swing, pour, neon and graffiti. Prices start from Dhs160, with the experiences available to book individually, or group together for an afternoon of artistic exploration. All are designed as fun-filled, expressive ways to play with paint.

Wild Paint Studio, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, 2pm to 8pm Weds to Fri, 10am to 10pm Sat and Sun, prices from Dhs160. Tel: (0)56 145 9689, wildpainthouse.com

Brunch in the sky at Attiko

This Saturday, Attiko launches its new Sky Brunch, taking place every Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. The high-energy rooftop experience will be complete with a DJ, percussionists, jaw dropping views, and dancers. Guests can expect a Pan-Asian sharing style set menu with dishes such as crispy rice salmon, spicy tuna, and crispy cauliflower, black pepper chicken with shiitake mushroom and asparagus, and Waygu sliders with foie gras and crispy onion.

Attiko, 31st floor, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai. Saturdays, 2pm to 5pm. Dhs296 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs545 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel:(0)4 350 9983. theattiko.com

Sunday, January 8

Get stuck into your resolutions with Energy Camp’s thermal boost session

Ever wondered how long you would last in an ice bath? Combining the benefits of ice baths, saunas, and Wim Hof breathing, this two-hour Thermal Boost session will leave you feeling energized and recovered. There are tons of benefits that come from hot and cold exposure including mental clarity, blood circulation, boosts immune and digestive systems, and more. The Thermal Boost class is taking place this Sunday at 25Hours Hotel One Central, from 11.30am to 1.30pm. Plus, this week only all of their classes are free.

Thermal Boost Session, 25Hours Hotel One Central, Dubai. Sundays, 11.30am to 1.30pm. energycamp.ae To book DM: @energycampdubai

Go ice-skating at Global Village

Time to lace up! Global Village just keeps getting better and better, with a never-ending stream of entertainment. They recently opened their doors for Season 27, and as part of this have now launched their brand new eco-friendly outdoor Snowfest Ice Rink. Guests will be provided with all the equipment needed: skates, socks, and even a seal aid if you’re feeling a bit rusty. Tickets to go ice skating will cost you Dhs40 for 20 minutes of pure fun.

Global Village, Emirates Road Exit 37, Dubai, Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am, Thur to Sat 4pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 362 4114, globalvillage.ae

Celebrate Orthodox Christmas at Toro Toro

Whether you’re celebrating Orthodox Christmas or just want to keep the festivities going into the new year, Toro Toro at the Grosvenor House is the place to be. Overlooking Dubai Marina, the South American restaurant is celebrating with two evenings of delicious food and warm family vibes. The three-course set menu (Dhs300) will include a hot or cold starter along with Toro Toro’s authentic guacamole, a main course, and a dessert along with one sparkling festive cocktail.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina. Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8. 8pm to 12pm. Dhs300 per person. torotoro-dubai.com

Enjoy unlimited sushi at Mama Zonia

You cannot buy happiness but you can buy unlimited sushi…bottle of bubbly included. Every Sunday from 1pm to 10m, indulge in unlimited sushi at Pier 7’s Mama Zonia. You and a friend can enjoy two hours of unlimited miso soup, hot starters, a sushi platter, and bottle of prosecco for only Dhs479 per couple. That’s how they roll!

Mama Zonia, Pier 7 Level 2, Dubai Marina. Sundays, 1pm to 10pm. Dhs479 for two people. Tel:(0)4 240 4747. mamazoniadubai.com

Images: Supplied/Social