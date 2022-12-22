Pre-ticket registration is now open for the exclusive concert taking place at the Burj al Arab…

What’s new pussycat? Christmas just came early… Sir Tom Jones is coming to Dubai next year for the Great Gala Night. Yes, you read that right…the Green Green Grass singer will perform an exclusive outdoor concert on Friday, January 6 live at the iconic Burj al Arab hotel.

It’s not unusual for the singer to perform in Dubai with his last performance at the Emirates Airlines Dubai Jazz Festival back in 2017. Six years on, the 82-year-old will return for one night only, and we couldn’t be more excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Tom Jones (@realsirtomjones)

For the Great Gala Night, the open-air Marina Garden at the Burj al Arab will be transformed into an elegant outdoor setup. From 7.30pm, guests will be greeted with a red-carpet cocktail reception followed by a four-course dinner prepared by the hotel’s Michelin-star restaurant. The Grammy-awarded artist will then take to the stage to perform his timeless ballads and songs from his latest album, Surrounded by Time, including I won’t crumble with you if you fall.

Those wanting to get their hands on tickets can pre-register on Platinumlist, to be the first to know once tickets go on sale.

Other exciting performances to look forward to in 2023 include Hans Zimmer at the Coca-Cola Arena, Tom Odell at Dubai Opera, Lewis Capaldi, and more. Famed music festival Elrow XXL is also landing in Dubai for the first time in February 2023, Armand Van Helden, Idris Elba, Sam Devine and Sonny Fodera form part of the mega two-day line-up.

Great Gala Nigt with Sir Tom Jones, Burj al Arab, Friday, January 6, 2023. 7.30pm. Pre-registration: dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Social