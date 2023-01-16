Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including visiting a colourful food festival, trying a new adrenaline-pumping experience and more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi you don’t want to miss this week.

Monday, January 16

Dine at new culinary destination, Erth Restaurant

Located between the iconic Qasr Al Hosn and the Cultural Foundation, head on over to Erth Restaurant and indulge in the rich flavours, aromas and traditions of Emirati culture. The curated menu features modern and traditional specialities, including a selection of healthy meals, desserts and artistic beverages. International dishes such as Bzar marinated beef short ribs , juicy wagyu beef striploin, and fresh torched salmon crudo have been given an Emirati touch but you can also expect classics such as such as a deconstructed date cake, sweet luqaimat and more. All the dishes have been prepped using handpicked produce from farms across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Hatta and throughout the Emirates. Book your spot on 02 679 4014 or email info@erthrestaurant.ae.

Erth Restaurant, Abu Dhabi, open daily from 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)2 679 4014. @erth.alhosn

Tuesday, January 17

Scream your lungs out on the world’s first ‘sideways drop’ coaster

Gear up adrenaline seekers, you’re up for a wild ride on #YasIsland 🎢 The all-new #MissionFerrari mega-coaster is ready for you to experience at #FerrariWorldAD 🤩 Who’s ready to #JoinTheMission?#BreakLikeYouMeanIt #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/5aypKeeebl — Yas Island جزيرة ياس (@yasisland) January 12, 2023

Daredevils have a thrilling new ride to try at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Mission Ferrari joins Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s unique lineup of attractions, making it a great reason to visit the fun theme park. The themed mega-coaster offers passengers an unforgettable ride where they become part of a stealth mission to safely deliver a high-spec Ferrari spy car. Catch a glimpse of the action in the video above. If you’re brave enough to try it, get your tickets here.

Yas Island, open daily midday to 8pm, adults Dhs310, kids Dhs240. @ferrariworldabudhabi

Tuck into moules frites at Penelope’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain

Moules Frites is a traditional dish from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Northern France and you can enjoy it in style at Penelope’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain. Located on Yas Island, Penelope is serving up the iconic dish with its own twist but it’s guaranteed to hit the spot. If you head over to the jazz bar on Tuesday, you can enjoy unlimited servings of the dish with two glasses of wine for just Dhs199. To find out more or reserve a table, call 02 635 1116, WhatsApp 050 204 2475 or email reservations@penelopes.ae

Penelope’s, Yas Island, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)50 204 2475. @penelopes

Wednesday, January 18

Jazz up your night at Sorso

Love the sound of bluesy tunes? Sorso bar at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has introduced a new soulful performance to entertain you from 9pm to 12am, Wednesday to Saturday. Renay Nel, the new residency performer will leave you impressed by her powerful vocal range. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ‘3×2’ deal for Dhs160 per person which will get you three speciality grape beverages and two snacks. The 3×2 deal runs daily from 9pm to 11pm. Book here.

Sorso, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 818 8888. ritzcarlton.com

Thursday, January 19

Soak in the good feels at Miami Vibes food festival

If your top resolution for 2023 is to surround yourself with good vibes, then this festival is a must-visit. Miami Vibes is one of UAE’s favourite food trucks, and you don’t want to sit around as it’s only open until Friday, January 27. The food festival is taking place at Yas Island’s Yas Creative Hub – you can’t miss it as it’s an endless shade of bubblegum, magenta and blush. The festival is packed with some of the city’s favourite food stations including boutique bakery MYLK; Eats Hub food truck; Moon cafe; Get Beefy, chocolatier Gottlich; Coal food truck; and Ava Cafe.

Miami Vibes, Yas Creative Hub, Yas Island, 3pm to 12am daily until January 27. @miamivibes.ae

Strengthen your core with Bodytree Studio

Start off your Thursday with a core strength vinyasa session at Bodytree Studio with Cecilia. The session is created to strengthen and stretch, centre and balance, and create endurance and stamina for your body. You can book the one-hour session which begins at 8.45am, here.

Saint Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 443 4448. bodytreestudio.com

