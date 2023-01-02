Yas Queen…

If you’ve made the resolution that 2023 should be a year of ‘good vibes only’ — you’re in luck. Slightly less so if there’s a caveat in there about eating in moderation. One of the UAE’s favourite food truck fiestas, Miami Vibes is coming back to Abu Dhabi for the first pastel-tinted throwdown of the new year.

It’s taking place on Yas Island, which will be hosting the meals-on-wheels convoy for the first time.

The most recent deployment was at Umm Al Emarat Park, as part of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, with collaborating creatives that included: Meat X; Sip Café; Mylk Café; Cola Ribs; Tag Moon; Paella.Dxb; Island Burger; Yamasaki Sushi; Rolls Thirty Three; Lets Padel Café; Lets Sea By Bucket Co; Ezgourmet Fusion Kitchen; UZU; Coal; Gottlich; Oud Café; Coffeelism; Chocorush; Senior Taco; Dope Café; Wales cafe; Oro Pizzeria; White Café; and Spartan café.

All the vibes

In terms of the details for this new Yas episode, they for the moment, are rather appropriately — MIA. We can’t tell you the exact dates, the featured food trucks, or even the precise location, but we can tell you, from information detailed in the social media announcement above, it’s going to be soon(ish).

And we might be reading a little too much into it, but the shape displayed above the van — is Yas Marina Circuit, which could mean the festival will be heading there. Or near there. Or perhaps they were just using the outline as a way of symbolising Yas as a whole.

As soon as we know, as always, we’ll let you know.

