The comedian and former ‘Chief Island Officer’ returns on Wednesday February 22…

Looking for a laugh this week? There’s still chance to get your tickets for Kevin Hart’s upcoming comedy gig at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena tomorrow. The gig is taking place on Wednesday February 22, with limited available tickets priced from Dhs439.

In 2022 actor, comedian, author, podcaster, entrepreneur and the scissors to Dwayne Johnson’s Rock — Kevin Hart added another professional title to his already farcically long CV intro, when he was appointed as ‘Chief Island Officer’ for Yas Island.

But before that, Hart’s impressive career has seen him act, produce, MC, and perform in a range of roles.

You’re probably familiar with his comic roles in Hollywood, movies such as Scary Movie 3 (remember that? 2003, what a time to be alive), the 2017 Jumanji reboot franchise, Ride Along, Get Hard, providing voice support in animated films such as DC League of Super-Pets, The Secret Life of Pets and Captain Underpants, or any one of the number of team-ups with oft-collaborator The Rock.

You may recognise his contortive features and hilarious raconteur monologuing from his stratospheric stand-up career, Netflix Specials and comedy albums, or from taunting pal Dwayne Johnson with TikTok skits, Rock-inspired fancy dress, and eyebrow-raising impressions.

He’s a regular on podcasts and comedy shows, he’s anchored awards ceremonies, provided MC support for global events, he’s modeled for Macy’s, launched a vegetarian restaurant (Hart House) and fronted charity drives.

But regardless of where you know Kevin Hart, it is practically impossible to see him as anything other than one of the comedic genre’s most precious international treasures.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Wednesday February 22, 2023. livenation.me

Images: Provided